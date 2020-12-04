It’s after Thanksgiving, so I broke out the Christmas decorations.
It was a different kind of Thanksgiving. We used Google Duo to talk to my family while we stayed home. I wouldn’t say we had a bad Thanksgiving, but a different one. We’re trying to be as safe as possible, and I’m thankful that we live in a technological age where I can still talk to my family even if I can’t be there with them.
“All I Want For Christmas Is You” hit the charts even earlier this year than in previous ones, a metric that can be used to see when Americans determine the beginning of the Christmas season. Would it surprise you that it started around Oct. 31?
But not here. We held the line. (Actually, I’ve listened to “Christmas With the Chipmunks” and Michael W. Smith’s “Christmastime,” but I have not listened to Mariah Carey. I’m sure I’ll hear it in the grocery store before too long.) But not having a normal Thanksgiving made me a little more sentimental.
I have a collection of nutcrackers that range from 1994-2004, and many of them came from my grandparents. There’s one in particular that I look forward to breaking out every year. It’s a toymaker, and I’ve had to superglue him a few times to keep him going, and he always makes me think of Grandma when I get him out. I wonder if that’s because I remember getting that one while the others blurred together over the years. The first one was from a friend of my Dad’s who died many, many years ago, and I’m sorry to say that I don’t remember getting that gift. I only know who gave it to me and when because his name and the year are written in Sharpie on the base. I was 12, and who remembers stuff when they’re 12? I bet I wasn’t very appreciative, and I had no idea that it would spark a collection that built over 20 years.
There are other Christmas decorations that made me pause. Ornaments on the tree that came from family members long past. The decorations Joy and I got for our first house. My nerdy ornaments on my Geek Tree.
I confess I got a little misty-eyed this week.
I still have my grandpa, and I am thankful every time I talk to him. I have a great family, even if I don’t get to see them very often. I tell myself that this is one of those crazy once-in-a-century events that my generation seems to keep stumbling into, and next Christmas will be a normal Christmas, complete with family gatherings and Mariah Carey singing on the radio. But that doesn’t stop me from taking an additional sentimental moment, thinking about how the Year That Wasn’t continued far longer than we expected in March, and how things may never be truly normal anytime soon.
I hope everyone takes a moment to decorate and find some cheer. I hope that everyone takes stock and does what they feel safe doing. I hope that, next Christmas, we’re all gathered together and thankful for everyone around us, and to paraphrase Bob Cratchit, may we never forget those who have been parted from us.
And if it helps, then go ahead and listen to “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” It is, after all, an American institution.