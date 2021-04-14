The handshake, according to History.com, has been around since at least the 9th Century BC, and only became a commonplace greeting in the 1700s.
It’s time for it to die.
It’s not just the pandemic, though that’s a great reason for it to go away. The action of having someone grip your hand and move it up and down is really awkward when you think about it. But since most of us have avoided physical contact for over a year, let me remind you why the handshake is bad. First, there’s that awkward power play where one person wants to get the upper hand and flips your hand so his or hers is on top. Next, the hand crusher: the person who breaks every bone in your hand during the “friendly” greeting. Third, the overly-enthusiastic handshaker who flops your arm like a pool noodle with their enthusiasm. One final example: the person who holds your hand way too long. One time, Joy and I were church shopping in Lancaster and this old lady offered her hand in greeting. I took it, and she latched on and held me there, asking very probing questions of someone who visited her church for the first time. And she wouldn’t let go! We never went back.
I was reminded of this practice recently as a student wandered into my classroom to talk about senior photos. He automatically offered his hand in greeting, which is fine, but since I’ve dodged COVID this long and was less than a week from my second shot, I declined, making the situation far more awkward than I should have.
My fault, not his.
But, still, the action is automatic, even this long after the pandemic started! But some are finding ways to override the programming, and I am encouraging this. I have mostly broken my automatic offering of the hand, but I am unsure of what to do when someone offers their hand. I wish I had class when I refuse, which would have made the situation with the student so much better. I know it can be done. Back when I taught in Lancaster, I met the guardian of one of my students. I offered my hand in greeting, an automatic motion at the time. The guardian, a woman, stepped back and clasped her hands together. She said, “I’m sorry, but we’re Muslim, and we cannot make physical contact with men outside of our families.” Classy, practiced, and respectful.
Yeah, when I refuse, it’s super awkward and comes off as rude.
There are many alternatives to the handshake. On “Star Trek: Picard,” the traditional Romulan greeting is putting both hands together in front of your face and then separating them in kind of a rainbow shape until both are palms up in front of your shoulders. There’s always the Vulcan Salute, with or without the “Live long and prosper.”
(By the way, here’s a total nerdy aside for you. The proper response to that is “Peace and long life.”)
In real life, we have quick salutes, bows, nods, or fist bumps. These motions minimize physical contact and preserve a germ-free approach to life. And when you think about how many people don’t wash their hands after using the restroom, I think you can agree that we might want to let handshakes go the way of the dinosaur.
All that to say, if you actually meet me in person, I am likely going to awkwardly refuse to shake your hand. But I might say, and I might mean it, “Live long and prosper.”
