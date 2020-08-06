“Anybody that needs a test gets a test.”
-Donald Trump
I’m a soccer coach in this area and have been since the 1970s. I was there before the beginning of the Clearfield Soccer Association and I have coached in DuBois for a time and now I am the head coach at Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
Every coach is asking themselves about the importance of sport and school right now. At this writing the PIAA is meeting to decide the fate of our fall seasons even as Governor Wolf recommends no sports until 2021.
A month or two ago, when I found out we were going to have a soccer season this fall, I asked my athletic director if I would be permitted to go to local health care facilities to see if I could get my whole team tested on a regular basis.
The only way I could see myself getting on a bus for several hours with a bunch of germ factories in COVID times was if it was possible to get everyone confirmed negative.
So I was given the go-ahead to look into it. I went to the Penn Highlands Q Care along the Rt. 322 bypass in Philipsburg and was told I could not get testing done of people who were asymptomatic.
I went to the Geisinger facility out in Northy and they took my information and said someone would call me back on the issue. The days turned into weeks and the weeks into months and that call never came.
To me, testing someone when you already know they’re positive is one half and testing nobody who is asymptomatic is the other half of the whole problem.
Your president says we have so many cases because we do so much testing. The flaw in this reasoning is sort of governmental double speak. If it doesn’t exist on paper, it isn’t real. If we don’t document the problem, there is no problem. It’s freaking Dilbert. In the real world this lack of testing leads to ignorance of the problem. And ignorance in a pandemic is COVID’s best friend.
So we want to open our schools now and have sports while we’re flying blind. As it stands right now every COVID spreading asymptomatic person is “not a case.” I’m the coach and I’ve told my school I really don’t want to be on a bus with 35 sweaty boys for several hours in any given day. And don’t get me started about those bus drivers, many of whom are older and just making extra money to get by.
For me, I really want a fall season. I do. But I don’t think riding a bus is an option.
Soccer is a very spread out game and I feel safe at practice with the players spread out on a sunny, breezy day. It isn’t played indoors and the field of play is huge. I think, … Maybe I hope… that soccer is safer than most other sports.
Maybe families can travel the way we do in our travel seasons (which was also cancelled this year) where families just go in their personal vehicles to the games.
I could certainly see soccer crowds (sic) being easy to socially distance in the various stadiums and pitches. We don’t draw like a Friday night game of American Football. And we don’t line up each school’s biggest athletes nose to nose and have them trying to bench press each other all night.
And maybe I am deluding myself. I want so badly for my team to have it’s season. I think of my senior players who have paid their dues for years and right when they are about to hit an amazing run of performance having the rug pulled out from under them.
I wonder if it would be possible for the PIAA to move the fall soccer season to the spring. Perhaps we’ll have advances in testing and maybe an early vaccine by then.
Maybe by then, everybody who wants a test can actually get one.
q q q