While having dinner with my grandfather the other day, he mentioned that the whole family would be gathering together again on “Decoration Day.” It took me a second, but being a history nerd (but not as much as I am a nerd nerd), I realized that “Decoration Day” is the original name of “Memorial Day.” Of course, that led me down an internet rabbit hole, researching the history of Memorial Day and what it means.
Memorial Day might be the unofficial start of summer, but the history of the holiday goes back beyond the official start, either in 1968 or 1868, depending on how you want to calculate. According to History.com, Decoration Day was first celebrated in the years following the Civil War. The war caused the country to create national cemeteries, and communities gathered to decorate the graves of the fallen Civil War soldiers specifically. World War I changed that practice to include every soldier who died in any war.
I’m looking forward to grilled hamburgers and hotdogs. I’m also not advocating that we strip all the fun out of a national holiday that was moved to the last Monday in May in 1971 when the federal government did that uniform holiday thing that made all our holidays three-day weekends. However, I think we can have our hamburger and eat it, too.
The first thing that should be on anyone’s Memorial Day list is to embrace the significance of the holiday: the intent of honoring those who have died in service to our country. Local organizations like the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars can help with getting flags, and the American Legion often has a list of veterans buried in local cemeteries. One piece of advice an American Legion member gave me when I did a story on Wreaths Across America is when cleaning the graves or placing flags, say the veteran’s name aloud.
Another thing we should do is pay attention to the veterans in our communities who need our help every day. Memorial Day may be a difficult day for many of them. In 2020, Military Times published an article analyzing data from Department of Veterans Affairs that veterans suicide rates remained roughly the same between 2005-2018, even though the public has been more aware of the problem. Awareness campaigns often cite the number “20 a day,” and that includes active duty servicemen and women. Those we work with might be suffering in silence, so when a holiday like this one comes along, remember that being mindful of someone’s history might help inform our response to their present.
One thing that struck me during my research is the admonition to avoid saying “Happy Memorial Day” to a veteran. According to Meaghan Mobbs of Psychology Today, instead of thanking them for their service on a day meant for memory or saying “Happy Memorial Day” to someone who may be thinking about the comrades they lost, consider saying things like “I hope your Memorial Day is peaceful” or “Wishing you a reflective Memorial Day.” These slight changes can help mark the day in a way that seems incongruous with the hamburgers sizzling on the grill, but it acknowledges that for many veterans, this day is not going to be happy.
This is something I didn’t think about. I’ve always said “Happy Memorial Day” to folks, even those who have served. I’ve made it point to thank veterans for their service on days like Memorial Day, and I never really thought about what that might mean. I think it became as automatic as when I see someone and say, “Hey! How are you?” It’s just a greeting. I have actually been trying to change my automatic greeting in general, and before I did research on this article, I never thought I should adapt for specific people in my life. As I say in my column all the time, I thought I’d have more things figured out the closer I get to 40.
I intend to enjoy the unofficial start of summer, and I will overeat as I always do. But I want to be more mindful of my family and friends who might see this day as an annual spotlight on something they live with every day. There’s no reason we can’t have fun but still be mindful of others.
So, to everyone reading, I hope you have a happy unofficial start of summer. And for those of you who are looking at the somber side of this day, I hope you have a peaceful and reflective Memorial Day.
— The National Suicide Hotline number is 1-800-273-8255, and it has a specific option for veterans in crisis.
