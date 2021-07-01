Do you make a backup copy of the data on your computer and smartphone?
I do.
Isn’t that sensible of me?
Well, sure.
I was introduced to computers “for real” 39 years ago, when the newspaper in Warren installed an entire room, about 10 feet square, to house our first mainframe computer — with a drive that held 40 megabytes on what looked like four vinyl 33 RPM records.
We had three of those drives. We backed up to one of the extra drives every day, and kept it in the computer room. The second extra drive was backed up but stayed in someone’s car or home. That was our version of “off premises backup.”
The backup habit stayed with me.
But somehow along the way, I got ... well, obsessive.
Today, our two Mac Mini desktop computers sit atop our desks. In between those desks is a table that hosts our printer. Atop that printer is a 2-terabyte drive. The drive, about the size of a slim package of cigarettes, could hold the data that would have fit on 50,000 of those 39-year-old 40 mb drives, if my math is correct.
Each day, I plug the drive into a USB port on my wife’s computer. About 10 minutes later, I plug that same drive into my computer. Within 20 minutes, a program called Time Machine has transferred any information that changed on either computer to the backup drive.
But, wait. There is more.
I have partitioned that backup drive into four sub-drives. Time Machine uses two of those four partitions, one for my wife’s computer backup, and the other for my computer backup.
The other two partitions are earmarked for Carbon Copy Cloner, another program.
Once a week, after the 20 minutes with Time Machine, I sic Carbon Copy Cloner onto my wife’s computer, then onto my computer to make another backup program.
Why two?
The Carbon Copy Cloner program makes a “bootable” backup. I can take it to just about any other Apple computer, plug it in — and Presto! There is an exact copy of everything that is on my computer, including the start-up screen. I could work on that backup just as though I were working on my own computer.
Time Machine can restore the information from its backup to another computer in an hour or so. But with Carbon Copy Cloner, I actually make a working duplicate of my computer’s hard drive.
I back up my backup.
But, wait. There is more.
Each week, I schlep the 100 yards or so down to our barn and retrieve a sturdy little cardboard box that came from Amazon. In it is another backup drive. That backup drive is also split up into four partitions. Two are for Time Machine. Two are for Carbon Copy Cloner.
Much of Saturday morning is taken up with making four backup copies onto that drive, while I am putzing around with other stuff. I then take the updated backup drive down to the barn.
If fire erupts, it might take the house, but not the barn. Or it might take the barn, but not the house, taking into consideration the distances and prevailing winds.
So I have four backups to my backed-up backup drive.
But, wait. There is more.
Maryellen’s sister lives a mile away. She has a garage. In her garage sits — you guessed it — a sturdy little cardboard box that came from Amazon. Inside it is a backup to the backed-up backed-up backup drive. Yep. Four partitions, two for Time Machine, two for Carbon Copy Cloner.
Once a month, I schlep to that garage, retrieve the drive, bring it home, run its four updates, then return it, sometimes bringing a dozen fresh eggs from our chickens as “rent” for the space taken up by the drive.
More than likely, nothing will take out our house, our barn and Melora’s garage a mile away at the same time.
Tornado? Possible, but unlikely. Earthquake? Meh.
And if something does, more than likely, I will be dead and will not worry about losing the data on those backup drives.
What is that data?
Photos, mostly. I have photos from my grandparents’ time, from my parents’ time, from my own 78 years. Maryellen has a larger collection (she takes more photos than I do), spanning the same near-century.
A few years back, I gave my children flash drives filled with most of those photos. Those children are scattered from Pennsylvania to Florida to South Dakota. Some of those precious photos are bound to survive anything this side of planet-incinerating catastrophe — if my children can remember where they put those flash drives.
Closer to home, I have my hard drive, my backup, my backup’s backup and my backup’s backup’s backup — plus my wife’s drive, backup, backup’s backup and backup’s backup’s backup?
Isn’t that sensible of me?
Well, sure.
