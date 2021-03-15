Some folks say they are having trouble adjusting to Daylight Saving Time since last weekend’s “spring ahead” change cost us an hour of sleep.
I am having another kind of “time” trouble. Someone must have cut the calendars for the past two decades in half.
How else to explain that, just a few months after they graduated from high school, two of my children are grandparents?
It is weird, being the father of grandparents.
My own grandparents, all four immigrants from Italy, are etched in my childhood memory as having been ancient. Could I possibly be as decrepit? Are my kids falling apart, too?
Not likely. The “old folks” led much harder lives than I have led. One grandfather was a crane operator in a steel fabricating plant and, as a sideline, a stonemason. Another grandfather, crippled by a poorly healed broken back suffered in an underground coal mine accident, eked out a living as a janitor in that same factory. They worked much harder than I ever did during 53 years at newspapers.
My grandmothers also did hard physical work. These days, doing laundry is plopping clothes into an automatic washing machine, into an automatic dryer and then lifting them out one by one to sort and fold.
Using a wringer washer involved lifting heavy tubs. The wet — not damp; wet — clothes were hauled upstairs from the basement to the back yard, where they were lifted head-high to be clothes pinned to clotheslines (ours were of heavy wire purloined from, yep, that same steel factory).
The lines were propped aloft with wooden poles. That is still done today.
What is not done today occurred prior to “picking the clothes.” Before touching anything, one flicked a finger off a thumb, smacking the clothing, especially the sheets.
That slight jar flipped a thin layer of soot off the clothes so they could be gathered without streaking the soot onto them. The soot, like the clothesline wire, came from the factories in those days before OSHA or the Clean Air Act.
Ironing was done with electric irons or “flatirons,” heated by setting them onto the top of the wood-fired stove. Usually, a Coca-Cola bottle topped with a cork-bottomed spray thingie was used to shake water and redampen the clothes, a precursor to today’s steam irons.
It is not surprising that my grandparents wore out at earlier ages than do today’s grandparents.
But it still baffles me to consider that I now have five great-grandchildren.
I had only gotten to see three of them, two sweet young girls and one bouncing boy, before the COVID lockdown shut off family visits for births, funerals, weddings, anniversaries ... all the warp and woof that binds extended families together throughout years and decades.
I plan to remedy those missed visits this summer, provided my COVID vaccinations hold up and theirs do as well.
When someone says, “Hey, Grandpa!” I know that I will turn around, arms extended to hold one or another of the by-now squirmy toddlers.
My face will probably fall if a son of mine reaches past me to gather in his new grandchild — unless, of course, the young’un is, shall we say, pungent. I do change messy underwear if need be, but no male I know actually volunteers for such duty.
My own grandparents died well before their grandchildren became parents, so I have no memories of how a great-grandfather is supposed to act.
(My face just slid into a mischievous grin.)
I’ll just have to invent my own grad-grandfatherly patterns. They should include goofy sounds, getting down onto the floor and sitting or rolling around, making weird faces and sticking my fingers into tiny bellies. I will hope that a first-generation grandparent or two sticks around to lend a hand, or two full arms, when it comes time for me to get back up on my feet.
For the older great-grands, I will tell my stories. My wife, my children and even my grandchildren have heard those stories umpteen times by now. They walk away or groan aloud when I start to reminisce.
But the great-grandchildren really do need to hear about what a superb second baseman I was in high school and in college, with nifty footwork, sure hands and a strong throwing arm. And oh, could I hit the baseball!
(Psst. Anyone who actually did see my feeble efforts at that sport is already dead, nearly dead and thereby memory-deprived or long retired to Florida, so who’s to argue?)
Though becoming a great-grandfather was a bit disconcerting at first, I now see story-telling benefits.
See, you choke up on the bat about three inches, and leave a half-inch gap between your hands.... Oh. You’ve heard that one before, have you?
Well, let me show you the “hidden ball” trick!
q q q