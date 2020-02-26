Suggested Scripture(s): Mark 10:32-34
Beginning with Ash Wednesday yesterday, we find ourselves at the beginning of the season of Lent, the forty day period plus Sundays that leads up to Easter. And we do love the celebration of Easter — with its joyous hope and the coming of spring and the celebrating of Jesus’ victory over sin and death on our behalf.
But, are we prepared to first walk with Jesus to Jerusalem and to Calvary where prior to Easter Jesus was betrayed, arrested, abandoned, tortured, and crucified? We could choose to “sleep on it” — like the disciples in the Garden of Gethsemane the night of Jesus’ arrest — until Easter arrives. Or, we could treat this whole season as just a once a year event with flowers and new clothes as we anticipate the arrival of spring. Or there is another alternative to observe Lent and as a result be truly prepared for Easter Sunday:
Over the next several weeks we can in faith “walk with Jesus to Jerusalem and to Calvary” this year by joining with your fellow residents in worship each Thursday beginning one week from today, March 5, at 12:05 p.m. for worship and then lunch together. This annual tradition is sponsored by the Clearfield Ministerium as we meet at a different church each Thursday with a different local minister offering a brief message. The services are brief, ending at 12:30 p.m. and followed by lunch — those who need to immediately return to work are allowed to be served lunch first and there is a modest charge of $5 per person to help each hosting church with lunch preparation and expenses. The theme this year is “Dialogue at Calvary: Voices from the Cross.”
The complete schedule is also located on this page.
At the end of each worship service, a special offering will also be received for the Clearfield Ministerium Tangible Aid Fund; and if school cancels due to weather, there will be no Lenten service and luncheon on that day.
I also encourage readers to check the church news section in the coming weeks for other opportunities at area churches to worship during Lent and also during Holy Week April 5-12. All the churches in Clearfield love the Lord Jesus Christ and will do their best to help you meet Jesus and learn the saving details of God’s wonderful gift of love in Christ through the cross and the gift of eternal life.