Suggested Scripture(s): 1 John 1:9 & Colossians 2:8-15
In his book, Cups of Light, Clarence Cranford relates a story from the book, My Life, told by former Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir. She had a very devout grandfather who lived in Russia and was made to serve in the army for sixteen years.
And in spite of ridicule from many of his comrades in arms, he tried to keep the customs of his beliefs.
So when he returned home after serving in the army, every night after prayers he slept on a stone floor with a stone for a pillow to atone for any sins he might have inadvertently committed. I cannot help but admire such devotion to God and care and desire to want God to be pleased with us.
And we are assured through the Gospel that if we confess our sins, God is faithful and just and quick to forgive. The Apostle Paul says that when God forgives us our sins, it is as if they are literally nailed to the cross with Christ. In other words, our debt is paid in full; these accounts are closed never to bill us again for past debts.
So in the eyes of the Gospel, God wants self-surrender, and not self-abasement. God does not ask for self-directed torture or constant guilt or shame, but instead Jesus-directed trust.
One of the most significant Christian truths for me personally is the sobering reality that without Jesus Christ, the best and worst days of my life are no different, for I am just as far from God either way. God is seeking for our works to become “thank-you’s” for his gift to us in Christ.
So what is God really asking of us, Cranford says? Not a stone pillow, but a surrendered heart. Not a cold floor that invites arthritis, but a glad faith that proclaims the wonder of God’s forgiving love.
Not a shameful demeanor, but an attitude of joy which knows that whatever failures come our way, our debt of sin can be paid in full.
That means in spite of the current pandemic with its spread of the Corona 19 virus as well as the spread of fear, shortages, anxiety, and yes, even death; in spite of closures of businesses, schools, and even church facilities, we find today that Holy Week has still come and, what we know in Holy Week as Maundy Thursday, arrives this very evening. The word is from Latin meaning, “to command.”
So I hope each of you reading this newspaper will have a chance – either with your family or a couple of friends, in your homes, even via Facebook Live, Zoom, or You Tube, etc. – will have a chance to read or hear the words of Jesus – found in the passion accounts of Matthew, Mark, or Luke, or 1 Corinthians 11 – when Christ instituted what we call either the Lord’s Supper, Holy Communion, Love Feast, or the Eucharist: The words for the bread symbolizing the breaking of his body; the words for the wine symbolizing the shedding of his blood for our sins; and his concluding words on that last night with his disciples, saying, “Do this in remembrance of me.”
However you can, I hope you will read and remember these words tonight and celebrate with whatever elements you can find in your home for the bread and wine, partaking of them, and remembering these words of Jesus.
The Lord’s Supper is Jesus’ personal invitation to you to be in attendance at this dinner given in his honor and memory each year during Holy Week.
By your R.S.V.P. and attendance however you can, this holy meal is your surrender to and/or rededication of your life to Jesus Christ who even now is present with you, closer even than the air we breathe, who now holds your destiny – body, mind, spirit, and soul, both present and eternal – in his nail-scarred hands.
No pandemic or anything else can change that or ever will. The message of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, are that your debts have been paid in full – Psalm 103:1-5.
Tonight, turn off CNN or FOX, give God your fears and remember Jesus, for on the cross, he remembered you.