As I get older, I find myself returning to classic music and moves from my past. And this year, I was able to flash back to a Christmas classic. A staple of the holiday, if you will.
Oh, I’m not talking a version of “A Christmas Carol,” or the classic “Year Without A Santa Claus,” or even “Santa Claus: The Movie.” No, I’m referring to “Will Vinton’s Claymation Christmas.”
Oh, this movie is pure ’80s gold. You have Claymation talking dinosaurs, a running gag about “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” and a number by the California Raisins. For much of my life, it lived only in my head, and then my sister found it on DVD a few years ago. We were able to gather in the basement of my parents’ old house – a few more of us than would have been gathered originally to watch it since we’re grown up, married, and have kids – and watched the old special with wide-eyed wonder. It was hardly brilliant. It wasn’t earth-shattering. It probably won’t make anyone’s Top 10 Christmas Movies list unless they were of a certain age in and around 1987. But the moment the camels started singing “We Three Kings,” I was a kid again.
Here’s something I learned recently. “Claymation Christmas” debuted with “A Garfield Christmas,” and the two ran back-to-back for many years after that. Garfield was another one of those classic Christmas movies that was huge in my childhood. When I worked at Blockbuster right out of my first time through college, they released “A Garfield Christmas” on a DVD with his Halloween and Thanksgiving specials. I used my employee discount to get it, and we still plug that old DVD in every year. I didn’t remember Claymation following it back in 1987, though. The two specials were always distinct in my mind. We had recorded Garfield one year on a VHS tape, and sometimes when I watch the special on DVD now, I still get flashes of the old commercials that aired with it, fuzzed up in my head because of the quality of the recording on the rabbit-ear antennas.
There were other things on that old VHS. The classic Peanuts special. “A Wish for Wings That Work,” which I was lucky enough to find on DVD a few years back. And then, I think, Bass/Rankin’s “’Twas The Night Before Christmas.” That 1974 (way before my time) special was cheesy, but it had a couple of great musical numbers that still pop into my head every so often, even though I don’t think I’ve seen it in nigh on 10 years. When I’m trying to put something together or figure out a problem and can’t, I often mutter, “Kerplunk, Kerplewy.” That comes from that movie. Claymation accounts for my love of the song “The Carol of the Bells.” “A Wish For Wings That Work” is why when I can’t find anyone to blame for something, I say, “I choose to blame Congress.” Garfield is why whenever someone says, “office work,” I say, “Out of sight.” The list goes on and on. For a once-a-year event, Christmas and its movies have an outsized influence on my thinking.
I learned from researching a writing project that 93% of Americans celebrate Christmas, and I doubt that my experience with Christmas movie memories is unique. I bet many Americans flash back to whatever Christmas movies they saw as children, and those my age remember the VHS tapes they recorded them on – complete with commercials!
That brings my musing back to “Will Vinton’s Claymation Christmas.” We watched it with Tim this year, and the experience wasn’t as influential for him as it was for me. He chuckled at the bells and loved the ice-skating walruses, but the movie was quickly forgotten. For him, the new animated “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” is on par with the original (we watch them back-to-back, and I find Jim Carrey’s take to be terrifying, so I ignore it), he likes Garfield and Snoopy, but he also returns to the “Paw Patrol” Christmas episode quite a lot. When he’s feeling a bit nostalgic (if you can as an eight-year-old), I’ve seen him dip into some “Thomas and Friends.” But one thing is clear, he’s forming his own Christmas memories. And those aren’t going to be fuzzy and on VHS. They’re digitally preserved, produced in HD, and commercial free.
That’s not a bad thing. It’s different. Back in the ’80s and ’90s, I bet Boomers complained about how easy my generation had it with VCRs. So, Christmas is no-less magical because it’s in HD, and when time separates Tim from his “classics,” I bet he’ll stumble across them on some streaming service or another, and happily remember Christmases past.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.