Suggested Scripture(s): Proverbs 1:5, 2:2, 10:27, 15:31, 17:28, 18:1, 25:12; Isaiah 1:16-17; 2 Timothy 2:15 (KJV); and James 1:19
This week’s words and those two weeks from today are the third and fourth in a mini-series concerning how Christians can learn from their faith and the Bible in responding to racism. Building from the previous article concerning the call in Scripture to mourn with the hurting, to help bear one another’s burdens, and doing unto others as we would have others do unto us, let us also consider the call in Scripture to listen and learn.
Obviously, we first are called to listen and learn from God, our Maker and Savior. But we are also called to be listeners and learners with and from one another, including human beings who we perceive or even fear to be somehow “different” from ourselves.
But throughout the history of our nation, we have often resisted listening to our fellow citizens of African descent regarding history, first their treatment as slaves and once freed – second class citizens and denied rights intended for all Americans. To deny these rights, Black people were often described and classified as partly human, and not fully capable of possessing the rights possessed by Americans of European descent. Between the American Revolution and the Civil War, each Black person was counted only as 3/5 of a person for population counts in the slave states.
School textbooks at all grade levels – even up to the college level – gave passing or scant detail about the actual treatment not only of slaves, but Native Americans as well as non-white immigrants to America from Asia. This also includes many aspects of American institutions that were built by slave labor – such as the White House – and how American business – North and South – benefitted from the slave labor in the South and “unofficial” slave-style labor following the end of the Civil War continuing through the mid-20th Century (see additional resources listed at the end of this article).
This is why it is important that we seek to listen and learn from our American citizens of color. And for people of faith, it is not just a social, but a moral obligation to do so. In reading the Ten Commandments, we notice that the first four commandments concern our relationship with God while the remaining six commandments concern our relationship with one another. This was also a key emphasis in the teachings and ministry of Jesus – that our relationship with God is lived out among and with our fellow human beings, all created in God’s image (Exodus 20:1-17; Matthew 7:12, 22:34-40, 25:31-46, and James 2:1-7).
Part of living out this relationship with each other involves listening and learning. The suggested Scriptures for in the article heading speak to the importance of the Bible’s moral instruction for the Christian and for Christ’s Church collectively to listen and learn, even when it is not easy or comfortable. But to mature as one of Christ’s disciples, we must do so.
During the first semester of my freshman year at Baylor University, my English 101 instructor – Professor Patrick – had also printed on the students’ syllabus course schedule and assignment sheet 2 Timothy 2:15 from the King James Version of Scripture: Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. But we are not talking about simply memorizing Bible verses or information, being a disciple and witness for Jesus Christ also means listening and learning with others.
America’s Black citizens are not asking that the history of America’s founders be thoroughly erased or demonized, but instead that the whole picture of American history be told, honestly and fairly. For example, yes, our founding fathers had great ideals and were great visionaries, but the vision was limited by a young nation that still allowed slavery, and later designated people of color as second-class citizens.
That 48 of the 50 or so signers of the Declaration of Independence were salve owners as well as 10 of the first 12 U.S. Presidents.
Black citizens deserve to have their contributions, accomplishments, experiences, and visions equally included in America’s history and taught to both our children and adults. America’s accomplishments as well as mistakes should be taught so our nation can truly achieve the greatness that our founders intended. So it is time to listen and learn.
(Resources consulted: Anderson, Carol: White Rage – The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide; Loewen, James W., Keeler, Brian, et.al: Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything Your American Textbook Got Wrong; Safdar, Khadeeja and Hagey, Keach in the Wall Street Journal: “Black Executives Are Sharing Their Experiences of Racism, Many for the First Time,” June 26, 2020).