One of the traditions Joy and I have is watching two versions of “A Christmas Carol” during the holiday season.
Well, three, if you count the “Doctor Who” 2010 Christmas special.
My favorite version is Patrick Stewart’s 1999 production of the Charles Dickens’ classic. I’ve read the book, of course, so I can say with certainty that this one closely follows the book. But they all closely follow the book. Even my second-favorite, “A Muppet Christmas Carol,” is pretty close to the book. I’m sure Dickens envisioned a green Bob Cratchit.
OK, I know, as they say in that movie, “Leave comedy to the bears.”
Recently, I saw that they are working on restoring a song to the Muppet version, “The Love Is Gone.” The song was cut because they didn’t think kids would like it, and they were probably right. As an adult, I saw the DVD version, which has the song in it, and it actually gave context to the end of the movie, where the song is re-sung in a positive manner as “The Love We’ve Found.” But Blu-Ray and streaming versions – in higher visual quality and not in pan-and-scan – don’t have that song. Moving forward, they will. However, there is something from the Dickens text that the Muppets can’t restore to their version. Ignorance and Want.
Dickens himself cut them out of the short version he performed live, so it’s not surprising that so many movie versions trim out those two disturbing characters – especially versions geared toward children. Stewart has the scene, of course. George C. Scott does, too. The section in the book from the “Ghost of Christmas Present” reads: “The boy is Ignorance. The girl is Want. Beware of them both, and all of their degree, but most of all beware this boy, for on his brow I see that written which is Doom, unless the writing be erased.”
Doom. Dickens in 1843 had a message to send. He wasn’t writing “A Christmas Carol” in a vacuum. He was responding to British social attitudes towards poverty. Scrooge’s “If they would rather die, they had better do it and decrease the surplus population” was a condemnation of attitudes at the time. Dickens, for the most part, was focused on Want with his story. One of the best quotes from “Ghost of Christmas Present” on the subject is: “Oh God! to hear the Insect on the leaf pronouncing on the too much life among his hungry brothers in the dust!”
But there’s still that word, Doom. Want isn’t going to bring Doom, but we should all fight against it. It is our duty as humans, and, I will say, as Christians. But Ignorance is the one who brings Doom. As the Ghost says, “Deny it! Slander those who tell it ye! Admit it for your factious purposes, and make it worse! And bide the end!”
Ignorance means, according to the dictionary, “a lack of knowledge or information.” We are all ignorant of something. I am often amazed when I learn something new just how much I don’t know. But the Capital-I Ignorance is a lot worse than basic not-knowing. It is a systematic lack of knowledge and is rapidly becoming self-imposed. There are those who choose Ignorance. And when someone warns them about it, slander follows. When people try to use actual evidence and facts for, say, a complete and utter lack of evidence for widespread voter fraud (and even the courts have said so), those who choose Ignorance deny it. Those who know the truth and continue to tweet their lies are admitting it for their factious (divisive) purposes.
And how else do we choose Ignorance? Even as a vaccine is on the horizon, many are complaining that they don’t know what’s in it, so they “worry” what they’re putting in their bodies.
But you can stave off Ignorance by simply looking up what goes into vaccine making and see that they are, for the vast majority of the population, safe. And when there are side-effects, they are treated quickly and effectively most of the time.
Charles Dickens warned us in 1843 that Ignorance will bring us Doom. Yet, we deny him while we embrace him. We slander those who tells us about him. We use him for our own divisive means. And we do this in an era when all human knowledge is searchable in a magical device in our pockets.
No, we can’t know everything. But there are some things we do know with a high degree of certainty. Deny that and bide (wait for) the end.
