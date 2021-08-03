While attending a renewal conference in Texas many, many years ago, I was amused by a story one of the speakers told about a little boy who had gone to camp. During the first night the camp counselor came running and found the boy crying in the middle of the floor. Asking the little boy how he managed to fall out of the bed, the counselor was told, I guess I was too close to where I got in!
Many of us treat our Christianity this way from time to time. It is easy to say we believe in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and that God raised Him from the dead, but our true calling as Christians is always marked by our desire to not just be a believer in theory, but as a life-long disciple. Do we really know and understand what it means to say we believe in Christ? Too frequently, the Christian faith is treated like a glorified life insurance policy to be cashed in at death.
But the truth is that belief in Christ cannot be separated from active discipleship. To be a follower of Christ means we have a desire to serve others in His name. We will want to be in worship, study the Word, and engage in Christian service and fellowship. It means we are not ashamed to be called a Christian and to be excited about our faith that we would share it with others through word and deed.
James and John wanted to be seated next to Jesus in the coming Kingdom. They, too, wanted the benefits only, forgetting that faith is also the same as discipleship. I heard another preacher describe many church-goers as those who like to ride shotgun in a car or truck on a beautiful day. They enjoy the ride without having to do anything at all – like help drive, offer help with the directions, or pay for the gasoline. Are we true followers or just along for the ride? Jesus pastorally let James and John know just how little they knew about what they were asking.
The writer of Hebrews told his readers that frequently we join the church and say we believe, but then are reluctant to grow in the faith from spiritual milk to solid food. This can only happen, again, by wanting to be a disciple. It is very easy for us to “fall out” of the church just as easily as we joined because like the little boy at camp, we stay “too close” to where we got in!
Remember the character, Jethro Bodine, the nephew of Jed Clampett in the television series, The Beverly Hillbillies? He thought his sixth grade education qualified him to be either a brain surgeon, rocket scientist, or secret agent. It is tempting to treat our faith like this – thinking that Sunday School is only for children until the sixth grade, that we already know enough about being a Christian, or that we have already “served our time.”
But calling ourselves Christian means we desire to also follow Christ daily and be His disciples through worship, prayer, study, fellowship, and service. Through these things we can be confident that Christ is truly in our lives and we don’t have to worry about falling out of our bed because we stayed too close to where we got in! Faith = Discipleship.