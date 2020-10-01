In my first football column of the year, I said this NFL season would be full of twists and turns and said “if we even get a complete season.”
We now go into week 4 and we have had our first game delayed due to COVID-19, as the Titans/Steelers contest has been postponed and — at the time I’m writing this Wednesday afternoon — the NFL has stated they could potentially move the game to Monday or Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Tennessee announced that three players and five personnel members had tested positive, and they would not be allowed at their facilities until Saturday at the earliest. On Wednesday, another positive test was announced and the NFL made the call to move the game.
Sadly, I think this is going to be the case for much of the year, as you’ve already seen college football postponements as well — most notably Notre Dame/Wake Forest and Virginia/Virginia Tech.
The health and well-being of all involved is the most important thing, and quite frankly, that truly should be a given. With that being said, this will also put a wrench into your already crazy 2020 fantasy football season with games getting moved to different days or weeks even. On paper, you’ll have no glaring holes with your bye week schedules, only to have a change at the 11th hour that could give you a loss due to reschedules games. So yeah, there’s likely going to be a lot of this and I feel luck will play a more pivotal part than even in you getting a fantasy football title this year. But again, I’ll keep the glass half full in the optimism department here and say that I’m just glad we have games to begin with.
I’d now like to take this time and apologize to all of you for my horrendous predictions over the past two weeks. Your family pet probably could’ve done a better job at choosing studs and duds, as I was 2-8 the first week and “improved” to 3-7 this week. I’m now 5-15 on the short season, which, if you’re a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, you’re sadly familiar with this futility. Fun bonus fact, they were 4-16 after 20 games. So at least I haven’t hit “rock bottom” yet. But alas, I will strive to do better from here on out.
Studs
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins. He’s played for exactly 25 percent of all NFL teams but wherever he goes, FitzMagic ends up being fantasy relevant somehow. Just the last two weeks, he’s put up 24 and 23.5 points each. If you didn’t end up getting a top tier QB in your draft, he’s a good fill-in for the week as the Dolphins play a Seattle team that’s given up plenty of points in its first three games this year.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers. The 25th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft had his breakout performance last week, hauling in five receptions for 70 yards and adding three rushing attempts for 31 yards and a score. With Deebo Samuel still out and RB Raheem Mostert likely out, too, Aiyuk will be a focal point of the offense again against a struggling Eagles squad.
Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers. Last season, QB Aaron Rodgers gave high praise for the now third year receiver, which is something Rodgers doesn’t do for folks, especially ones that go undrafted. Last week with Davante Adams out, Lazard had six receptions for 146 yards and a score. On the season, he’s WR7 after likely not being drafted in many leagues. With or without Adams, feel confident in starting Lazard since they’re playing the Atlanta Falcons and they’re now synonymous with choking away wins.
Myles Gaskin, RB, Miami Dolphins. Going into the season, it was a debate on how Jordan Howard and Matt Breida would share running back duties there. Then out of nowhere, Gaskin came in as a three-headed RB team and just last week, took over primary duties as Howard is now doing the “aging Jerome Bettis” role of stat lines of four carries for one yard and two touchdowns. Besides that, Gaskin has put up double-digit points the past two weeks since he’s also their pass-catching RB. Gaskin is a good FLEX play if you have someone injured.
Jimmy Graham, TE, Chicago Bears. How did we get to the point to put Graham — a once first round fantasy pick — to put him in the studs category? Welp, he’s been somewhat of a journeyman since his heyday in New Orleans. Last week, Graham had a rebirth as inept QB Mitchell Trubisky was replaced be Philly legend Nick Foles and led the Bears to a second half comeback where Graham scored two touchdowns on six receptions for 60 yards. Ride the hot hand here as “Da Bears” face Indianapolis.
Duds
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills. He’s currently the #2 player in all of fantasy football and has looked good all year, minus last week’s second half before rallying to beat the Los Angeles Rams 35-32 after being up 28-3 at one point. This kind of an upset pick here but I’ll predict that Allen struggles a bit against a Las Vegas Raiders team that’s given up the fifth fewest fantasy points to QBs thus far this season.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The good news here? Evans has four touchdowns in three games. The bad news? He’s got 10 receptions for 108 yards for the entire season. That TD rate isn’t sustainable. Last week he had two receptions for two yards and two TDs. Yeah, he’s not getting the looks to be the WR1 that you likely drafted him as.
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore got ripped apart by Kansas City on Monday night and held QB Lamar Jackson to 97 passing yards. While they should rebound nicely against the Washington Football Team this week, I think they’ll do their damage on the ground rather than through the air. There’s just not enough opportunities to count on “Hollywood” to be a top wideout at the moment.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals. I really wanted Mixon in my fantasy football drafts. I didn’t get him in any except for a dynasty league that I already had him in, and I’m insanely thankful for that now. That O-line isn’t helping matters and he’s starting his season this year much like he did last year — terribly. He’s averaging 3.2 yards per carry. That alone doesn’t make him viable in the fantasy football world.
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints. I’ve literally been on his case about underachieving since I started writing this column. Last two weeks, he’s combined for four receptions and 34 yards, albeit one being a TD. Need I say more?