I was at a library board meeting recently when a man I respect handed me an editorial from a different newspaper.
“It’s something I think you would write,” he said.
I thanked him and pocketed it, and as busy days get, I didn’t get to read it until later. When I did, the topic surprised me. The writer said, “It’s a good time to be alive.”
Well, I thought, this guy’s living in a fantasy world. He’s ignoring the contentious election, the riots, the pandemic – all that stuff that makes up the time we live in. Then, about a paragraph later, the writer said that it’s a good time to be alive even with the contentious election, the riots, the pandemic, etc.
And then I thought about what that gentleman said, “It’s something I think you would write.”
Flipping through my past few columns, I didn’t see a whole lot of that type of editorial. Early on, I had more of those than I did the negative ones. I didn’t really want to do politics at first. I had told myself to keep my political columns to once a month. Then, things happened, people did things, and I had an opinion, so I wrote about it.
While I’m not going to avoid political writing in the future (next week, in fact), I thought it best to take that good man’s advice and see what positive things I could write about. I mean, I think we all need some good news right about now. So, I did a quick Google search for “good news.” You know what I found? Well, good news. Even the major news networks – yes, THAT one, too – has a good news section.
What good news? At the end of October, a set of conjoined twins – joined at the head – were successfully separated. A town elected a pug as mayor. The first man with Down’s Syndrome completed the Ironman triathlon. There are so many good news stories. And then there’s the news from the world that should get us excited.
Gapminder.org is an organization that watches the way the world is getting better. It’s connected to the 2018 book “Factfulness” by the late Hans Rosling. I came across the book while I was doing research on a project for my students. In the book, Rosling highlights 32 indicators that the world is getting better. The list is kind of overwhelming. Of course, the data comes from 2016 or so, which is how data works, but take a few stats. In 1800, 44% of children died before their fifth birthday. In 2016, that number is 4%. The percentage of people considered undernourished went from 28% in 1970 to 11%. Ozone depletion has decreased drastically since 1970. Smallpox was virtually eradicated (but give anti-vaxxers some time to fix that), the five-year survival rate of childhood cancer went from 58% in 1975 to 80% in 2010. 85% of the population now has some form of electricity coverage. Adult literacy is at 86%. And in 2015, 88% of people in the world had water from a protected source, up from 58% in, basically, just my lifetime.
I don’t want to paint an overly rosy picture and say there still isn’t work to do. But when you get lost in the negatives, in the things that are still going wrong, you begin to think that there is no way things can get better. But things are getting better, and they will continue to get better.
The lie of the past is that life was better back whenever we were younger and stronger and felt more in control. But it is just that, a lie. Looking back is good – it can tell us where we’ve been and show us how much we have accomplished. But when we get lost in the past, when we cling to the “It was better when…” mentality, we begin to undo our future, dismantle our gains to cling to something that never existed. But if we use the past as a springboard, embrace the present, and look to building the future, we can do incredible things.
The world is a better place than it was. It has work to do, but it’s moving in the right direction. We can’t lose that. Yes, there’s hope in the future, but we need to embrace the hope in the present.
Let’s work together to remind each other that the sun will come out tomorrow, but it came up today, too.
q q q