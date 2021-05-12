Suggested Scripture(s): Luke 24:50-53; John 14:1-4; Acts 1:1-11; & Ephesians 1:15-23
In the annual worship or “liturgical” cycle throughout the church year in thousands – maybe more –of congregations throughout the world, the Christian faith is linked primarily with five great events/revelations that reveal God’s divine purposes, power, and will for humanity and creation: Incarnation – Season (s) –Advent/Christmas/Epiphany – remembering not just a birthday, but how God took on the robe of human flesh and blood to be “God with us.” Passion and Resurrection: Season(s) –Lent/Easter – God’s acts of forgiveness and salvation on the cross of Jesus Christ and confirmed by the resurrection of Jesus on the third day. Ascension: Ascension Day – the receiving of Jesus Christ back into heaven – 40 days following Jesus’ resurrection. Pentecost: Season(s) – Pentecost/Ordinary Time –the sending of the Holy Spirit 50 days after the resurrection giving birth to the church – the “body of Christ” in the world until Jesus returns. Return in Glory – there is not an actual “season” for Christ’s return because it has not yet occurred; however, down through the centuries the anticipation of Christ’s return is shared with the last Sunday of the church year – “Christ the King Sunday,” as well as the season of Advent which marks the start of each church year and a reminder that as we remember Jesus’ earthly birthday, He is risen and coming again.
In reviewing articles written for publication in either newspapers or church newsletters over 37 years or so of ministry, I cannot locate specific articles concerning the Ascension of Jesus, one of these five key events listed above. SO I invite you this week to reflect with me on the significance of Jesus’ ascension and why it is remembered during the church year. Maybe since Ascension Day is not actually a season, but only a day that frequently does not occur even occur on a Sunday – is why it escapes our attention unlike the other four events. And by the way, today (May 13) is Ascension Day for the current church year!
But whatever the reason we tend to ignore or forget Ascension Day – even unintentionally – we do miss out some significant truths and teachings concerning our relationship with Christ. So let’s begin with two days in heaven I have always wondered about: 1) the day Jesus – the “Word” of God left heaven to become incarnate – “God with us” and be made flesh, full of grace and truth (John 1:1-14). It is probably the only day that heaven was completely silent as all the heavenly host were stunned as Jesus prepared to complete His Father’s will that humanity and creation could be saved (John 3:16-17). 2) But perhaps one of the loudest days ever in heaven was when Jesus ascended and returned back into heaven – now affirmed as Lord and King and Judge, the Lamb who was slain and now lives – and took His place “seated at the right hand of God the Father Almighty,” as confessed in the ancient Apostles’ Creed.
Remember that this event occurred between Easter and Pentecost – 40 days after the resurrection, on the Mount of Olives, probably near Gethsemane – Jesus’ place of betrayal and arrest five-plus weeks before. But on the day of Ascension Jesus was received back into eternal glory and Luke reports that the disciples were constantly in the temple praising God and preparing themselves to receive the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. But in addition to affirming Jesus is indeed the Son of God, the eternal Word made flesh, now seated again on His Father’s throne, what else does the Ascension mean for us?
- Jesus was received back at the right hand of the Father to intercede for us – in other words, our Savior and Judge literally has our Father’s ear, and is constantly pleading our case as our Great High Priest, who was tempted and suffered in every way as we, but without sin (Hebrews 4:14-16). This why we end our prayers, “In Jesus’ name,” Who is both our sacrifice and priest whose blood has saved and forgiven us.
- The ascended Jesus is evidence of the present and coming redemption now meant for us who call upon Christ. The First Letter of John says that even though we don’t have all the details just yet, we know we shall see Jesus as He is, because we, too, will be like him.
- On the Father’s throne and seated at His right hand, Jesus is presently making all who oppose Him – authorities, evil, darkness, hate, and finally even death – “a footstool” for His feet (1 Corinthians 15:25-26). These other things – no matter how futile their refusal, are dying out ever since Easter.
- Jesus’ ascension occurred so He could return home and get ready for us. When the church takes communion, Jesus reminds us that He will not take the Lord’s Supper again until all are gathered at the banquet instituting the Kingdom in its completeness. Jesus also says, to His disciples – and subsequently to us – “I go to prepare a place for you…” (John 14:1-3).
- Christ’s pledge in good faith to all of us in the meantime is God’s presence through the Holy Spirit – given at Pentecost (after Jesus’ ascension) –to guide, teach, encourage, and strengthen us, awhile provisioning the Church as a whole to proclaim Christ until He comes again. .
- My wife, Rev. Katie Hopper, years ago gave me a small poster which is attached to one of the cabinet doors in my office even today: Working for the Lord doesn’t pay much, but the retirement plan is out of this world! In his letter to the Ephesians, the Apostle Paul gives an incredible summary of what awaits – of all that Jesus has prepared for us since His ascension.
So hopefully we now can better grasp the significance of Ascension Day and all that has been – still being directed –by Christ from His Father’s throne after ascending back into heaven. All of this power from the throne administered by God’s love, grace, and abundance since Christ’s ascension. And in response to all of this, there’s only one thing we need to do – R.S.V.P.! in Jesus’ name for your seat at the table. Let us answer in the affirmative to Jesus’ invitation: Your name here, I hope you are coming! Love, your Savior!