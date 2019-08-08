The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) will be holding open auditions for their next season production, Baskerville, Aug. 12 and 13 at 6:30 p.m. The show will be directed by Ethan Shearer, with performances on October 10-12 and 17-19 at 7:30 p.m.
Get your deerstalker cap on, the play’s afoot! Comedic genius Ken Ludwig transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic “The Hound of the Baskervilles” into a murderously funny adventure. “Sherlock Holmes is on the case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join us and see how far from elementary the truth can be.”
To prepare for auditions, simply come to CAST on either August 12 or 13 at 6:30 p.m. and be prepared to read from the script and interact with those auditioning. When arriving at CAST, please enter the building using the double glass doors on the side of the building.
CAST is a community arts center located at 112 E Locust Street in Downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org.