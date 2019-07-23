HARTFORD, Conn. — Former XFC lightweight champion Nick Newell will make his Bellator debut on Aug. 24 in Bridgeport when he faces Corey Browning, Bellator officials told The Courant on Tuesday.
Newell (15-2) is coming off a submission win on May 31 in Hartford. The 33-year-old has fought in the World Series of Fighting and on Dana White’s Contender Series, but he’s never fought for the Bellator promotion.
Newell — who was born without a left hand due to a condition called congenital amputation — is one of Connecticut’s most successful MMA fighters.