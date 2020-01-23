10 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 2010
Richard Street in Rush Township was one of the many roads that flooded yesterday in Progressland and throughout Central Pennsylvania due to the heavy rains combined with leftover snow. According to PennDOT, in Clearfield, Mount Zion Road in Lawrence Township, from Hoover Nelson Road to U.S. Route 322, was closed briefly, as were SherDe-Lin and Home Camp roads in Sandy Township.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 2000
Clearfield Area School Board of Directors last night accepted the resignation of Superintendent Patricia P. Smith. Mrs. Smith will retire on June 29, the end of the school year, following more than 40 years with the district in one capacity or another. She has served as superintendent for the last seven years. She started as a classroom teacher where she taught numerous grades and subjects from English to science to physical education. From there she moved to assistant high school principal and then to director of curriculum and instruction. She also coached basketball, softball and field hockey.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1970
The 30th anniversary open house held today at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library was well attended by interested friends from Clearfield and surrounding communities. Visitors were greeted by organ music and a variety of floral arrangements. The organ, played by Mrs. Harold Fuhrer, was heard through the courtesy of Thomas and Robinson, while the flowers were presented by The Clearfield Bank and Trust Co., Mr. and Mrs. Frederick B. Lansberry and Undercoffer Florists. Several other bouquets had been donated by members of the Board of Directors.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 25, 1945
Old Man Winter was tightening his grip today with heavy snows drifting throughout the area and thermometers hugging the below zero figures. According to the official temperature readings this morning it was 6 degrees below in the downtown section of Clearfield and as low as 10 degrees below along the river.