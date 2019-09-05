10 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 2009
The backdrop of Curwensville Lake Recreation Area set the scene for Saturday’s second annual Classic Cars at the Lake show. The show was part of the activities at the third annual Wheels at the Lake sponsored by the Chinklacamoose Chapter of the Alliance of Bikes Aimed Toward Education. All money raised and non-perishable foods collected Saturday and Sunday benefited the Clearfield and Curwensville food pantries. Jerry Wallace Jr. of DuBois received the Glenn Stephenson Memorial Award for his 1966 Plymouth GTO, which was chosen the best vehicle of the show. The award is given in memory of Glenn Stephenson, the former owner of the Curwensville Dam Inn who was a classic car enthusiast.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1999
Clearfield Hospital recently hosted the second John R. Covalla Memorial American Heart Association Heart Walk kick-off breakfast. The Heart Walk is being held at S.B. Elliott State Park on Oct. 10. Registration will be at 1 p.m., with warm-up exercises at 1:45 p.m. and the walk beginning at 2 p.m. This year’s walk is being chaired by Robert “Petey” Gearhart, who would like to encourage everyone to support this year’s walk.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1969
On Sunday. Sept. 14, the United Methodist Church of Curwensville will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the dedication of its present building. The observance will be marked by a full day’s program participated in by present and former members and by pastors who have served the church over the years. The Rev. Clyde E. Way, a former Clearfield Countian and now superintendent of the State College District, will bring the message at the 10:30 a.m. worship service. A part of the service will be devoted to the dedication of recent improvements to the church.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 1944
A birthday party in honor of Mrs. James Stiner was held at her home at Clearfield, R.D. on Saturday evening. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. was followed by a square dance in the evening. In addition to several friends, 13 of Mrs. Stiner’s children also attended the patty. Mrs. Stiner was the recipient of several beautiful and useful gifts.