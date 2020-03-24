10 Years Ago
March 25, 2010
Four special awards were handed out at last night’s Moshannon State Forest Banquet. They went to Doug Challingsworth, who does numerous ride-alongs and helps man the Knobs fire tower; Jared Potter and Mike Mayersky, who serve as fire chasers when forestry is short handed; and Melvin McLaughlin, who has manned the Rockton Tower for many years. They were presented with engraved walking sticks.
20 Years Ago
March 25, 2000
Additional information on attractions for the 2000 Clearfield County Fab- was announced yesterday by the Clearfield Fair and Park Board. The Friday night grandstand attraction, not announced until yesterday, is the 1970s’ rock band “Lynyrd Skynyrd.” Among that group’s hits is “Sweet Home Alabama.”
50 Years Ago
March 25, 1970
The new family camping area at Prince Gallitzsn State Park in Cambria County will not be available for use by campers this Friday as indicated in a release distributed by the Department of Forests and Waters last week. However, the Easter Sunrise Services, which are non-denominational and open to the public, will be held at the park as scheduled on Easter morning.
75 Years Ago
March 25, 1945
“Building or Buying a Home,” a series of six informal classes for prospective homeowners, is the most recent of the special courses available to the people of the Commonwealth through the Pennsylvania State College extension service. Sponsored in Clearfield beginning April 5, the course will be conducted by four member of the Penn State department of architecture.