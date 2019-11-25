10 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 2009
Board member Mel Roberts was the guest speaker at the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce board of directors’ Nov. 19 meeting. He distributed brochures explaining MetLife’s Division of Estate Planning for Special Kids. It is a program that has been in existence for approximately 11 years, designed by employees who have special needs children, He is contacting grassroots groups in the area that may be interested in learning how parents can protect the financial future of a special needs family member. Workshops are also being planned for hospitals, support groups, businesses and local organizations.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1999
The annual Senior Citizens Dinner is scheduled for Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at the American Legion Home, Houtzdale, sponsored by the Moshannon Valley Rotary Club. All seniors 80 years and older are invited to the dinner and program, a tradition for more than 30 years. Special gifts will go to the oldest women and man, the couple married the longest and the youngest senior. Poinsettias will be furnished by Morroni Brothers Green House of Smithmill, and candy by the Woodward Pharmacy of Houtzdale.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1969
Approval of the use of the Driving Park for a Twelfth Night celebration to be sponsored by the Clearfield Fire Department were among items acted on by the Clearfield Park Authority at its meeting in the park’s Community Building Wednesday night. Unanimous approval was also given to the terms of a new agreement with the Clearfield Fair Board for use of the park for the annual Clearfield County Fair and to the use of a section of the park for a field for a Senior Little League — provided it meets Little League requirements.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 27, 1944
At the regular meeting of the Janesville Parent-Teachers Association, Pvt. McCluster, highway patrolman of Greensburg, entertained the group by showing slides with the theme, “Live and Learn.” Educational as well as entertaining, the slides pertained to safety in driving on the highway.