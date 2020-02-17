10 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 2010
A large check came to Coalport yesterday, as Congressman Bill Shuster, R-9 of Hollidaysburg, visited the small borough to present the Coalport Streetscape Committee with $150,000. He noted the total project is about $1 million, and he hopes the state will kick in some money and help out, plus he said he’d see if he could secure more for the committee.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 2000
The Dimeling Hotel renovation project is expected to receive Clearfield Borough’s Community Development Block Grant this year. Borough council held its first of two public hearings about the grant money last night, and at the regular meeting voted to give the money to the rehabilitation of the building. The former hotel is in the process of being converted into senior apartments and those apartments will be rentable by the end of the year. This is the third consecutive year council allocated the money to the project. F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, borough solicitor, said the borough will receive a total of $150,938 this year and $125,000 will be given to The Dimeling project and the rest will be used for administration and other related costs for the project.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1970
Camille “Bud” George of Houtzdale today announced his candidacy for re-election as Clearfield County Democratic chairman. Mr. George. 42, and all members of his family have been lifelong active Democrats. He is married to the former Edna Brobeck and they have six children, all at home.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1945
The Honorable William D. Saltiel, Chicago attorney, sociologist and unofficial observer of world affairs, will be the speaker at the second meeting of the Clearfield Talk of the Month Club on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. in the Senior High School. As a special assistant to the Attorney General of the United States, he has functioned both in anti-trust and criminal divisions of the Department of Justice and has also acted as the mid-west chief of the smaller business section of the Department of Justice.