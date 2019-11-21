10 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 2009
Even though the Houtzdale Borough Council has wanted to have the full council present before making any lasting decisions about the Hiller Family Memorial Library, there has not been a full council for the last three meetings. Last night the four council members present for the meeting agreed that the borough needs to get moving on the library. Recently, council members Paul Clancy, Tracy Manno and John Bumbarger met with Solicitor Kim Kesner, who said he is willing to do the articles of incorporation for the library. Federal form 1023 will need to be filled out and Kesner will need to work with the borough’s accountant, John Musser. It will cost about $2,000-3,000 to do the incorporation of the nonprofit entity, and that money can come from the trust fund.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1999
How feasible will it be for the municipalities in Clearfield County to work together in sludge disposal? That was the focus of a meeting held yesterday at the Clearfield County Multi-Service Center, where officials gathered to discuss the future of how the county will remove waste. The alternatives-for-sludge-disposal discussion was hosted by Clearfield County officials to see what local municipalities think about a collaborative effort in removing sludge and what different options the county can take. Jodi McCluskey, executive director of the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority, said the county’s current contract for sludge disposal with Greentree from Elk County runs out in 2001 and the county will be looking to secure another 10 years.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1969
The Pike Township Supervisors have given approval to a $60,680 budget for 1970 and voted a reduction in the real estate tax of from 10 to 9 mills. The supervisors agreed that since the earned income tax has produced more revenue than had originally been anticipated they could economically reduce the millage by one. Other factors governing their decision was that payments on the township building are being met nicely and many township residents are on a fixed income.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 22, 1944
Clearfield Borough Council at its regular meeting last night authorized the leasing of the borough airfield to Miss Roberta Sabbato after approving a lease drawn up by Solicitor D. Edward Chaplin which had received the endorsement of the property committee. Terms of the lease allow any plane to use the field for landing in an emergency, and reserve to the borough the right to make contracts with commercial air transport companies for use of the field as a point to pick up or discharge passengers or freight on 30 days notice to the lessee. Miss Sabbato proposes to teach flying at the airfield.