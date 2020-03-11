10 Years Ago
March 12, 2010
After months of deliberation, the building committee has reached a conclusion for the future of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. At last night’s meeting. the committee decided that it is are in favor of a four-building configuration for the district, which would close the junior high. The four-building option would include two elementary schools, one middle school and one high school.
20 Years Ago
March 12, 2000
State Treasurer Barbara Hafer was the featured speaker at Saturday’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner, sponsored by the Clearfield Area Council of Republican Women. The event was held at the Best Western Motor Inn, Clearfield. Ms. Hafer talked about her varied political career, saying it began in 1984 when she was the first woman elected to the Allegheny County Board of Commissioners in the county’s 200-year history. Through her work as a public health nurse and health care administrator, she saw tax dollars wasted and began to speak out on public policy issues.
50 Years Ago
March 12, 1970
Composition and Rhetoric (English I), a three-credit undergraduate course, will be taught in the evening at the Clearfield Area High School. This course, sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts of The Pennsylvania State University, gives intensive training in writing and reading. It is a required course in all curricula of the University.
75 Years Ago
March 12, 1945
Gardeners, both experienced and inexperienced, are being urged to attend an illustrated lecture on vegetable production to be held in the Clearfield Senior High School Auditorium, Tuesday evening, March 13, at 8 o’clock. W.B. Nissley, Extension Specialist in Vegetable Gardening of the Pennsylvania State College, will be the speaker. This meeting, is being held by the Clearfield County Agricultural Extension Association in co-operation with the County Victory Garden Committee of which J. Lewis Irwin is chairman. The public is invited.