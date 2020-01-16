10 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 2010
The Clearfield Municipal Authority is very pleased with the operation of its new filtration plant at the Moose Creek Reservoir after one week of being in service. At yesterday’s meeting, CMA Manager Jeff Williams said thus far everything is running smoothly at the new water plant and it hasn’t experienced any problems. The Moose Creek Reservoir has been idle since 1992 until the new filtration plant went online Jan. 12. CMA is permitted to draw up to 500,000 gallons of water per day from the plant.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 2000
The Pirates Caravan will make its annual stop in Clearfield on Feb. 2. Fans are invited to meet and greet some of their favorite Pirate players during a public autograph session between 1:30-2 p.m. at the Best Western Motor Inn in Clearfield. Coming to Clearfield are infielders Kevin Young and Pat Meares and outfielder Adrian Brown. Accompanying them will be the Pirate Parrot and Pirate announcer Greg Brown.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1970
A plane trip across Siberia was described for members of the Rotary Club of Clearfield last night as the highlight of their regular weekly meeting at the New Dimeling Hotel. Ray S. Walker, a member of the club, illustrated his talk with a number of colored slides. Guests included Roy Pulliam, brother-in-law of W.J. Schneck, David Rabe and Al Hamilton, all of Clearfield.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1945
The Clearfield Talk-of-the-Month Club will open its 1945 series on Monday evening at 8:30 p.m. when a lecture by John C. Metcalfe, Washington correspondent for Time magazine, will be heard.