10 Years Ago
March 13, 2010
At Monday’s meeting, Curwensville Area School Board will consider a number of items, among them may be a contract for an energy purchasing consulting service. Paul Carr, district business manager, told the board he hopes to have a contract from Premiere Power Services for it to consider. He said a consortium of Clearfield County schools that purchase electricity from Penelec will be asking for a reduced rate price in response to costs associated with the termination of electricity rate caps. There is also a possibility schools from Jefferson County will join the group if there is a probability of getting an even less expensive rate, he said. Carr noted schools are considered to be comparable users since they have like needs for energy and are open at similar times.
20 Years Ago
March 13, 2000
At Saturday’s meeting, Chest Township Supervisors authorized sending a letter to the state Department of Environmental Protection listing concerns about the proposed landfill Highway Occupancy Permit deficiencies solutions. Eagle Environmental II of Altoona and New Jersey has proposed construction of a Class I residual waste landfill in the township. To access state Route 36 from the landfill site, Eagle has filed a low-volume HOP application with the state Department of Transportation, which if approved, will allow between 25 and 750 vehicles to travel daily to and from the site. Chairman Carl Michael reported he recently reviewed a list of answers submitted by Eagle to problems found in the HOP application.
50 Years Ago
March 13, 1970
A few sunny, mild days. Thoughts of spring. Then whacko! Winter’s back. But it figures … just in time for Friday the 13th. What at first was expected to be a minor-storm turned into a dilly yesterday and when it was over the Clearfield County-Moshannon Valley area had a fresh snow cover ranging from 7 inches at Clearfield to a foot or more in the Houtzdaie area. Driving conditions were extremely hazardous and there were a number of traffic tie-ups on hills.
75 Years Ago
March 13, 1945
The Krebs Brothers Transfer Company has completed moving from the former Holmes Building and is now operating from its new location at 111 Merrill St., rear. The Merrill street building houses the office, trucks and workshop. The household goods storage facilities are on the floor of the Clearfield Textile Company building. According to William Cowdrick, manager, in this building, insurance rates are very low because it is equipped with a sprinkler system.