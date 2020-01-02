10 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 2010
Clearfield Borough Council re-elected James Leitzinger as president of council at its reorganizational meeting last night. John Naddeo was elected as vice president and Susan Reed was elected president pro tern, according to Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott. In addition, longtime Solicitor F. Cortez Bell of Clearfield will return to his former position, Bell had served as borough solicitor for 15 years before resigning early last year for personal reasons but has agreed to return as solicitor this year.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 2000
Clearfield Borough Council has a new president and made several appointments at its reorganizational meeting last night. Harvey Haag was voted in as president, and James Leitzinger is vice president of the board. John Bennese was also voted to take over in case both Mr. Haag and Mr. Leitzinger are not at a meeting.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1970
Between 2 and 4 inches of new snow greeted residents of the Clearfield County/Moshannon Valley area when they awakened today. Early morning travelers found district highways mostly snow covered but plowed and cindered. Main roads were reported fair to good but rural and secondary highways remained now-covered and hazardous. Although Clearfield measured only 2 inches of new snow, boosting the total on the ground to 12 inches again, a highways department spokesman said the fall averaged 4 inches in most sections.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1945
Glenn E. Thomson, Clearfield County War Finance Chairman, announced today that Clearfield County went “over the top” in the Sixth War Loan, having sold 108 percent of its quota in Bonds. This means that $209,500 in Bonds was subscribed over the goal of $2,580,006, making the total for the entire county, $2,789,500.