10 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 2010
Russell Moore of LeContes Mills brought in the first bagged coyote Saturday at the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Annual Coyote Hunt. The hunt was held during the weekend with 3,695 hunters signing in. Russ Hendrickson of Danville took the win with the largest male coyote killed. The coyote weighed in at 50.95 pounds, and he collected $7,300.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 2000
The following hunters were the top winners and their prizes in this weekend’s Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club Ninth Annual Coyote Hunt. First place: Dale Myers of New York, $10,300; His coyote weighed 44.35 pounds. Second place: Ronnie Eiler of Philipsburg, $6,180; His coyote weighed 41.80 pounds. Third place: Rich Boord of Smithton, $4,120. His coyote weighed 41.65 pounds.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 1970
Cooperation among municipalities in the Clearfield-Centre counties region of the Moshannon Creek watershed to solve mutual problems was recommended here last night. The recommendation came at a state task force dinner meeting held in the VFW Home under joint sponsorship of the Pennsylvania Department of Community Affairs and the Philipsburg Chamber of Commerce. Daniel Rogers, deputy secretary of Community Affairs, told the 105 persons present that creation of a regional planning commission and a council of governments would be the best possible partnership approach to solve numerous area problems.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 1945
A discussion of the features of one make of street sweeper was among the matters which occupied the attention of Clearfield Borough Council at a two-hour session last night. Representing a Chicago firm, G.F. Eisele described the advantages of a hydraulic-controlled gasoline-powered machine manufactured by his employers. He asserted that the model in question, capable of turning in a 20-foot street and sweeping a 5-to 6-foot swath, was well adapted to use in a borough the size of Clearfield.