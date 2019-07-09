10 Years Ago
July 10, 2009
The Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority received some of the results of its sustainability study at last night’s meeting. According to Michelle Nestor, who performed the study, a transfer station would not be feasible in the area due to the proximity of landfills. Ms. Nestor noted that most of the landfills are within a 60-minute drive. She did offer some other recommendations that would help the CCSWA sustain its current programs. One suggestion includes pushing the county to pick up the staff’s salaries and benefits so more money could go toward programs. Other options include facility-assessed fees, host fees, sponsorships and working with donations.
20 Years Ago
July 10, 1999
Clearfield County Fair enthusiasts will drive through, sit on, walk over and stroll under some major improvements at Clearfield Driving Park when the fair gets under way Aug. 2-7. Last week marked the start of nightly work parties, which are as much fair tradition as cotton candy and superstar grandstand entertainment, and are attended by a surprising near half and half mix of Clearfield Fire Department members and nonmembers, according to assistant fair manager Wade Cowder.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1969
Directors of the Philipsburg Association of Commerce took action last night to cooperate in financing the new Consolidated Inns Motel to be constructed here and voted to make 17 acres of ground available to the Butler Trucking Co. The association will act as a local development corporation for Consolidated Inns Inc., in the financing of its $600,000 motel provided financing can be arranged through banks and the Small Business Administration. Bids for the motel to be constructed in Decatur Township at Point Lookout are to be opened July 22.
75 Years Ago
July 10, 1944
The local Junior American Red Cross today issued an urgent request for the services of additional young girls to help with the completion of an important wartime project, the making of Christmas cards, place cards, table decorations, etc., for the members of the armed forces serving overseas.