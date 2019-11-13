10 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 2009
State Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, announced yesterday that Decatur, Lawrence, Bradford and Woodward townships will share a $390,202 grant to implement energy conservation measures. “The PA Conservation Works! grant is funded by the federal economic stimulus initiative and administered through the state Department of Environmental Protection,” Rep. George said. According to DEP, the four township project will employ solar energy, insulation and window upgrades, and the installation of two geothermal heat pump systems. The grant also will enable Bradford, Decatur, and Woodward townships to complete energy audits, which will pave the way for future energy upgrades.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1999
The renovation project at the ClearCentre Swimming Pool in Osceola Mills has begun. Pacer Pool Services and Supplies of Downingtown started the initial phase at the pool on Nov. 1. The first phase will be completed this fall, and the remainder of the work will be completed by May 2000. The scope of work currently being done is the most necessary to keep the pool operational, according to the pool committee. It includes refurbishing the pool shell, doing ceramic tile work to the pool, testing and repairing drains and pipes and installing a new chemical and filter system and a new 3/4-meter diving stand.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1969
The State Superior Court has upheld a state law requiring motorcyclists to wear productive headgear. In upholding the constitutionality of the law Thursday, Judge Robert L. Jacobs noted that the power to regulate the use of highways is a valid exercise of the state’s police powers. He argued that the state law not only protects individual cyclists, but also benefits the public by making the highways safer for all. The 1968 law, which requires all cyclists to wear both helmets and eye shields, was declared unconstitutional earlier this year by the Clearfield County Court.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 14, 1944
All Clearfield firemen are being urged to attend the special meeting to be held in the No. 1 Fire House on Friday, Nov. 17, from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m. at which lime an election of officers will take place. The offices which are to be filled are chief, first and second assistants, president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.