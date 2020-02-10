10 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 2010
Clearfield Borough Council is considering a proposal to temporarily close a parking lot and eliminate on-street parking on a portion of Locust Street to study the impact. The public safety committee voted to recommend the closure of the parking lot at the corner of Second and Locust streets and eliminate the on-street parking on Locust Street between Second and Third streets on Feb. 22, 23, and 24. The purpose is to determine the impact the YMCA expansion and the relocation of county offices to the Gray Building on Locust Street.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 2000
Lock Haven University officials are optimistic ground will be broken soon at the new Clearfield campus for the university. Bids were opened Wednesday and are being reviewed by the state Department of General Services. This was the second time bids were opened. Last year bids were rejected because the prices came in too high. The bids were supposed to be opened last week, but there was some miscommunication about a concrete block at the site, and who was going to remove it. The bids were under the estimated cost for project, which is $10 million. Construction costs are expected to be a little over $8 million.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1970
A two-day storm buried parts of the Clearfield County-Moshannon Valley area under nearly two feet of snow resulting in widespread school closings, monumental traffic jams and a general curtailment of many services. Up to 21 inches of snow fell in the Philipsburg area and eastern sections of Clearfield County while other parts of the district escaped wish lesser amounts ranging anywhere from 8 to 14 inches. The giant storm, worst of the season in this area to date, rolled up the eastern coastline Monday and battered the district relentlessly for a solid 48 hours before tapering off to flurries early today.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 11, 1945
Completing “boot” training at the U.S. Naval Training Center, Sampson, N.Y., and granted leave to visit home are Raymond Robert Ballute of Olanta; Frank Biancuzzo of Eighth Street, Clearfield; and Joseph Kupka of Bigler Avenue, Clearfield.