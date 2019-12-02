10 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 2009
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board reorganized last night. Robert Selfridge was reappointed president while Stephen Switala replaced Gene Wardo as vice president. The board chose Jim Smith as legislative liaison for the calendar year and appointed Brian Soltys as Pennsylvania School Boards Association liaison. Smith was also appointed as a voting member to the joint operating committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center with Linda Bush serving as alternate.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1999
Brian Barrett will continue as president of the Curwensville Area High School board of directors, and Michael J. Farley will continue as vice-president for the next year. They were elected at the school board’s reorganization meeting last night. New members Darlene A. Wriglesworth and Jay R. Lee were seated as well as re-elected members Mike A. McDonald, Kenneth L. Veihdeffer and Mr. Farley. They each will serve a four-year term.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1969
More snow came down for the benefit of deer hunters today but it created nightmare driving conditions for motorists. A State Highway Department spokesman said roads were “awful” for a while this morning after a biizzard-like storm lasting only 10 or 15 minutes dumped two inches of new snow in the Clearfield County-Moshannon Valley area. Hunters found the snow much to their liking since it made following a fresh deer track easy.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1944
A 455-foot Navy transport has been named for Clearfield County — the S.S. Clearfield. The transport is now being fitted for sea duty at a West Coast ship yard and probably will soon be headed in the general direction of Tokyo. The ship was launched on Nov. 22 at Los Angeles but first information of the event was received through Technical Sergeant John G. Kovach of Curwensville, in a letter to The Progress, with newspaper clippings enclosed telling of the event.