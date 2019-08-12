10 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 2009
Trout Unlimited, and the West Branch Susquehanna Restoration Coalition presented the results of a two-year study it conducted on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, at a meeting last night held at the Clearfield Elks. The study was on the portion of the river between Curwensville and Clearfield from Anderson Creek to the state Route 879 bridges. The study was conducted by Trout Unlimited interns and students from Lycoming College. The study’s results show that since 1984 the water quality in this stretch of the river has seen an improvement in almost every benchmark, and it is much better than most of the stream s that flow into it.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1999
New school hours will be in effect for the Curwensville Area School District this year. At last night’s Curwensville School Board work session, Rick Galluzzi, secondary principal, and Sue Wingard, elementary principal, reviewed the new school times. School begins at the same time, 7:32 a.m. for the junior high and high school students, but is dismissed 10 minutes later at 2:31 p.m. The ninth activity period is from 2:34-3:02 p.m. Mrs. Wingard said Curwensville Elementary begins 10 minutes later at 8:40 a.m. Penn-Grampian Elementary also begins 10 minutes later at 8:20 a.m. Curwensville Elementary finishes at 3:10 p.m. and Penn-Grampian finishes at 2:50 p.m.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1969
The bloodmobile visit here yesterday in Curwensville netted 59 pints of blood from 64 prospective donors to fall 26 pints below the 85-pint quota. Of those appearing, six persons were first time donors. Blood donor recruitment was handled by Mrs. A. Wilson Straw and her committee and volunteer help was recruited by Mrs. Richard Lininger and Mrs. Anthony Naddeo. Food and milk for the bloodmobile visit was donated by the Sanitary Milk Co. and Parkway Market and was served by the women of the Presbyterian Church.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 13, 1944
In case you were bothered by the heat, it could be worse — and it was — in some places. On Sunday, places like Harrisburg and Reading sweltered with the mercury at the 100 degree mark, but places like Clearfield were much cooler. It was only 96 degrees from 3:45-7 p.m. If you were convinced it was hotter, that’s what the Pennsylvania Electric Company’s recording thermometer read. The high spot on today’s thermometer was 88 degrees.