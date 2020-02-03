10 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 2000
About 35 people attended a meeting last night at the Curwensville Community Center to determine interest in starting a Taxpayers United for Representation Now chapter. The meeting was organized by John Wright of Curwensville and John Balliet of DuBois who recently filed articles of incorporation for having TURN declared a non-profit corporation in Pennsylvania.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 2000
Clearfield is celebrating the rebirth of the former Dimeling Hotel. Several representatives gathered yesterday morning to officially kick off the renovation project and award the first large bid, which went to a Clearfield business. Officials hope that by the end of the year, the Dimeling Senior Residence will be a fully operational senior apartment complex. Gary Reuben from The Regis Group said the six-figure contract went to TQA Fabrication of Clearfield for heating and air conditioning work. He said by this time next week, there will probably be another $600,000 worth of contracts signed.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1970
The Lawrence Township Planning Commission at its reorganizational meeting last night reaffirmed its endorsement of the Clearfield Bypass as presently planned and expressed the hope that plans be expedited in every possible way. The action came after a lengthy discussion of the bypass situation as compared to several other rumored routes and plans. The Commission said that the bypass has been programmed and funds allocated for construction and any further delay would be against the interest of the community.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1945
The monthly meeting of the Rosary Society was held at the home of Josephine Lemmo with 12 members of the organization present. The Rosary was recited by Teresa Mitchell for the boys in the service. At the close of the meeting delicious refreshments were served by the hostess. The door prize was won by Miss Frances Valanza.