10 Years Ago
July 31, 2009
Bionol Clearfield LLC, the owners of the 100 million gallon per year ethanol plant currently under construction in Clearfield, has announced the beginning of hiring for the Clearfield plant. The plant will be Pennsylvania’s first ethanol plant and one of the nation’s largest. The company anticipates that the plant will commence operations in January.
20 Years Ago
July 31, 1999
Tomorrow is the day for royalty at the Clearfield County Fair when the 1999 Fair Queen will be crowned. The llth annual competition begins at 3 p.m. on the grandstand stage at Clearfield Driving Park. Admission is free. Fourteen young women from throughout the county will compete for the title and the $500 prize money that accompanies the crown. The winner will be crowned by 1998 Queen Kelly Baney of Osceola Mills.
50 Years Ago
July 31, 1969
Members of the Clear-Centre Swimming Pool Association last night voted approval of the consolidation of association and recreation commission committees, voted to make a payment to the architect who designed the recreational facilities, and decided to ask the school district to maintain that portion of the facilities used for school athletic events. In approving the consolidation of the committees, members expressed the belief that this would eliminate difference s and conflicts between the two organizations.
75 Years Ago
July 31, 1944
Clearfield Lions will stage their first glass collection tomorrow afternoon and evening in this community, Eldon Bloom, president of the club, announced today. Glass will be collected in the East End and Hillsdale in the afternoon and in the rest of the borough during the evening. Dates for out of town collection’s will be announced later.