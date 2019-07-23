10 Years Ago
July 24, 2009
Two lifelong residents of Houtzdale were chosen as citizens of the year by the residents of Houtzdale Borough. Hilda Hutchinson and David Wulderk were honored with plaques presented by Doris Souder of the Houtzdale Days committee. Houtzdale Days kicked off yesterday with the citizen of the year award and the annual vesper service.
20 Years Ago
July 24, 1999
Staff and inmates at the Quehanna Boot Camp state prison will pause in maneuvers next week to salute their new $10 million quarters. The expansion more than doubles the boot camp’s capacity. An increase in inmate population as well as employment opportunities for area residents will follow. The staff and inmates will be joined by invited guests Wednesday at 10 a.m. for a dedication ceremony at the 120,000 square foot expansion into a renovated building formerly used by Piper Aircraft. State Secretary of Corrections Martin F. Horn and representatives of the governor’s office will attend.
50 Years Ago
July 24, 1969
The Clear-Centre Recreation Commission last night approved architectural plans for a recreational center including a swimming pool, basketball courts and tennis courts. The architects, Burggraf-King of State College, were also instructed to advertise the project for bids. Chairman George Wessner said the bids will be opened Monday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. James McElroy, chairman of the construction committee, announced that a limited amount ot work can be done on this project prior to the awarding of the contract. Volunteer labor will be appreciated, he added.
75 Years Ago
July 24, 1944
After a 10-day furlough spent with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul T. Flaharty, of Weaver Street, Lt. Paul T. Flaharty Jr. has reported to his new post at Harding Field, Baton Rouge, La., where he is taking a course in ground school and in indoctrination.