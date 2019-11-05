10 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 2009
Lawrence Township’s preliminary budget figures for 2010 show the township has a surplus of approximately $31,000. The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors held its second budget meeting Thursday night and rough calculations show the township has total spending of $2,665,925 and total revenue of $2,697,275, leaving the township with a surplus of $31,350.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1999
The Sgt. William L. Dixon Detachment of the Marine Corps League of Clearfield County celebrated Saturday with its annual birthday ball, the 224th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps. The Corps was organized by the Continental Congress Nov. 10, 1775. Master of ceremonies William Smith introduced guest speaker Sgt. Charles J. Hill, a member of the Marine Corps for 19 years who has been stationed at the USMC/Naval Reserve Center at Ebensburg for the last three years. There he trains reservists in motor transport and sport operations that include field tactics and cold weather training.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1969
The Curwensville Area School Board last night voted to convey the Greenwood Elementary School to the Greenwood Township Supervisors for use as a township building. The action was in response to a request made earlier by the supervisors after the building was abandoned as a school prior to the start of the current term. The supervisors will pay $1 for the building.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Alden Burfield, of Faunce, had as their guests last week: Mr. and Mrs. John Shannon, Mr. and Mrs. George Bloom and three sons, all of Cairnbrook; Mrs. Eva Robinson, Rochester, N.Y.; Mr. and Mrs. John Teats, Mr. and Mrs. Athbl Burfield and daughter, and Miss June Maney, all of Karthaus; Mrs. Giles Lanager and children of Clearfield; and the Rev. A.N. Salvie of Clearfield. The group later attended the memorial services held for Morse Burfield at the Faunce Union Church.