10 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 2009
The Clearfield County Commissioners approved the 2010 budget with no tax increase at a special meeting yesterday morning. The budget calls for $32,811,010 in expenditures and $31,200,637 in revenue, leaving the county with a $1,610,373 deficit that will be funded out of county reserves. The budget keeps real estate taxes at 21 mills; this means a resident with a home worth $100,000 will pay $325 in real estate taxes.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1999
The Moshannon Valley started its countdown to 2000 yesterday evening with the first day of the Philipsburg First Night celebration. Participants enjoyed a variety of cultural activities, including musical entertainment and a time capsule workshop. In keeping with the theme of ushering in a new year, people also hung resolutions on the resolution wall and burnt up unkept resolutions in fire sculptures, two in North Park and two in South Park. There were approximately 120 resolutions on the wall at 7 p.m. yesterday, with people expressing their desires to help the needy, save money, be kind, be a good friend and help the community, among others.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1969
A $24,000 grant for an engineering study at the Crissman Airport was announced last night at a meeting of the Airport Industrial Development Committee, which also announced the hiring of a fulltime flight instructor for the field. The Committee, along with Shonway Pilots Inc., operates from the Crissman air field near Wolf Run. At present, five planes are based there, with approximately 20 area pilots using the facilities. Confirmation of the grant, which will be used to plan the field’s development and expansion, came in mid-December, a spokesman said.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 31, 1944
The following program has been announced for the concert to be given by the Clearfield American Legion Band in the Lyric Theatre, Sunday afternoon, at 3 o’clock. Allen Rockwell will direct the band and Elisha Davis will serve as commentator for this concert during which the band will receive the Award of Merit from the National Council of Music for War.