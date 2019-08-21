10 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 2009
General Federation of Woman’s Clubs Woman’s Club of Curwensville held a $1,000 savings bond raffle during the 2009 Clearfield County Fair. Lois Richards and Sharon Eisenhower, raffle committee co-chairwomen, recently presented the bond to the lucky winner, Brian Frank of Houtzdale and his son, Chad, 6. They also thanked Bill Williams of the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville, for sponsoring the raffle tickets.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1999
Chest Township Supervisors, at Saturday’s rescheduled meeting, discussed several items relating to the proposed residual waste landfill to be constructed in the township. Eagle Environmental II of New Jersey and Altoona has filed permit applications to construct a Class I residual waste landfill. A landfill redesign application was accepted June 14 by the state Department of Environmental Protection. The permit area is 693 acres to be sited along township Road 409, Pine Run Road, slightly less than two miles east of state Route 36. The landfill permit applications will be reviewed at a public meeting, sponsored by DEP, set for Sept. 8 in the cafetorium at Harmony Area High School, Ridge Road, Westover RR.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1969
With time running out and faced with possible court contempt charges, Houtzdale Borough Council last night started its state-required sewage feasibility study. The Commonwealth had given the borough until Monday to get going on the study which has been hanging fire for nearly four years. It was the last reprieve, the Pennsylvania Department of Health warned, although it indicated the borough might still be given another 30 days to come up with a work schedule. By a 5-1 vote, John F. Larkin, a Stockton, N.J. consulting engineer, was hired at a special council meeting last night to make the feasibility study. He will work with Local Government Research Inc., a State College engineering firm.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1944
At 11:30 a.m. today “Pop” Kelchner and Roy Dissinger, talent scouts for the St. Louis Cardinals, had registered more than 20 candidates for the two-day tryout campaign which opened this morning at the Park diamond. A number of these come from towns in Clearfield County, although Sagamore, Indiana, and other points out of the county were represented.