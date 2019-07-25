10 Years Ago
July 26, 2009
At Thursday’s special meeting, Curwensville Area School Board unanimously approved hiring several administrative and staff positions. William Hayward was hired as high school principal. Mr. Hayward, who had been serving as the assistant high school principal, replaces Alan Nichol, who resigned earlier this year to accept a position with the Punxsutawney Area School District. Mark Rudella was employed as network technician beginning Aug. 10. His employment is contingent on the district’s receipt of appropriate clearances. Susan Josephson was hired as school nurse with employment to become effective at the beginning of the 2009-10 school year.
20 Years Ago
July 26, 1999
The Clearfield County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity announces the start of a capital campaign to fund two new projects that will provide housing for local families in need. This is the first major fund-raising campaign ever conducted by the Clearfield Chapter, which has been helping to build and renovate homes in Clearfield County since 1990. For the first time since its founding, the chapter is embarking on two projects at the same time. One project involves the renovation of a derelict duplex located at 239 South Brady St. in DuBois at an estimated cost of $48,000.
50 Years Ago
July 26, 1969
Spokesmen for the Graham Township Water Association have reminded potential customers that a special $150 tap-in fee is being offered until July 31 only. Noting that the fee must be paid in full by that date, they pointed out that checks should be made payable to the treasurer, Stacey Rowles. Morrisdale R.D. Beginning Aug. 1 the price of a tap-in increases to a standard $500 for existing properties and $300 for newly constructed dwellings or residents moving into the area served by the association for the first time.
75 Years Ago
July 26, 1944
Corporal Donald C. Ogden has returned to his post at Drew Field in Tampa, Florida, after spending a 15-day furlough with his mother, Mrs. Viola Ogden, in Mt. Zion.