10 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 2010
Clearfield Borough Council held a brief meeting last night and Code Enforcement Officer Larry Mack gave an update on the ethanol plant. He said the company is dropping the scale of production to 80 percent temporarily in order to give the company time to unload some of the ethanol. He said permits were needed for the rail cars, which the ethanol plant just received, and things should be back to normal soon.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 2000
Shaw Public Library will hold an all-day celebration to commemorate its 60th birthday on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. An open house with cookies and punch will be available. The refreshments will be donated by friends, volunteers and staff.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1970
The Moshannon Valley School Board last night concluded that further study would be required in determining a course of action to improve the district’s elementary facilities. The conclusion was reached following a report by Supervising Principal George Barnes on a site survey made last month of existing buildings authorized by the State Department of Public Instruction. Aim of the survey, he explained, is to provide kindergarten facilities as well as adequate room for all elementary grades and services.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 22, 1945
The community meeting to discuss the proposed memorial forest program this evening will be over in time for those attending to attend the Talk of the Month program also, it was announced this morning. The memorial forest discussion meeting will be held beginning promptly at 7 p.m. in Room 27-34 in the Senior High School building, rather than in the auditorium where the Talk of the Month will be presented. The meeting will be adjourned at 8 p.m. The public is invited.