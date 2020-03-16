10 Years Ago
March 18, 2010
Because the only way to find out what kind of financing package it is eligible for is to submit a project design, permits and an application. Curwensville Municipal Authority, at last night’s special meeting, approved presenting a project to the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. The authority plans to submit a package to PENNVEST containing drawings and licenses for upgrades to its treatment plant and collection system. That work is proposed to cost more than $8 million for the plant and $4 million for a rehabilitation of the collection system.
20 Years Ago
March 18, 2000
The reign of the Clearfield County American Heart Association Queen of Hearts entered its fourth decade last night as Lindsay Gates of Glendale High School was crowned during festivities that included the annual queen’s dance. Miss Gates raised $1,132 — the most of any of the 30 young women from Progressland high schools vying for the crown. A Glasgow resident, she is the daughter of Tom and Kathy Gates.
50 Years Ago
March 18, 1970
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township turned out last night for a public meeting in the Courthouse designed to acquaint them with the municipalities’ planning program and their new planner. Clifford Terbush. In addition to private citizens, the meeting was attended by public officials, businessmen and representatives of 30 organizations and three utility companies. The meeting was the first step toward a program to acquaint the general public with planning and to get suggestions on the course to be taken in future development of the township and borough.
75 Years Ago
March 18, 1945
A public meeting, which will take further action on the proposal to provide a war memorial for Clearfield will get underway promptly at 7:30 o’clock that evening, according to William Schneck, chairman. The meeting will be in the main court room at the Court House.