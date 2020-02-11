10 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 2010
Clearfield Borough released its summer street-paving list for 2010 at its committee meetings Thursday night. The borough is planning to pave Cherry Street from Fourth Street to Front Street, Reed Street from Third to Fourth streets, Clearfield Street from West Fifth Street to Weaver Street, Park Street from Banks Street to Nichols Street, West Third Street from Clearfield Street to Pine Street and Stadium Drive for a total cost of $139,803. The street paving is to be completed by July 15 so it can be done before the start of the Clearfield County Fair. The total street budget for 2010 is $295,196, which includes $246,051 for road construction capital improvements, $35,000 for snow removal materials, and $14,145 for equipment purchases.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 2000
How fitting that a pageantry event illustrating the history of Philipsburg through the years took place in one of Philipsburg’s most noted historical buildings. The Rowland Theatre was at near capacity Sunday afternoon as Philipsburg residents and visitors from over the mountain crowded in to see enactments of borough councils past and present, and ,to hear concerts by two noted local singing groups. Hosted by Philipsburg Mayor Sandra Martin, the Philipsburg event was the second in a series of events that kicked off Centre County’s 200th birthday celebration.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 1970
State and area municipal officials will meet here in Philipsburg next Thursday in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Home. Sewage disposal problems and expenses, solid waste management, employment and economic problems, highway and transportation problems, mosquito control, recreation, conservation, health and educational programs will be reviewed. Commonwealth financial aid for area projects will also be outlined.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 13, 1945
Boy Scouts to the number of 140 and their fathers and Scout officials totaling 114 men attended a Clearfield District father and son dinner in Trinity Parish House last night marking the 35th anniversary of Boy Scouting. An address by H.B. Eynon of St. Marys, president of Bucktail Council, and the showing of a 35 minute color film of last summer’s activities at the Scouts’ Camp Mountain Run featured the affair.