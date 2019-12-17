10 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 2009
The Clearfield International Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812 Auxiliary held its fall fundraiser Nov. 21. The raffle winners were Cindy Coon, 26-inch television; Sue Briner, 22-inch television; and Kate Spicer, microwave. The lottery tree was won by Shane Nevling.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1999
After 30 years, he’s still going strong. William “Bill” Stewart has been giving daily weather readings for the National Weather Service for over three decades and has no plans to stop any time soon. “I really enjoy doing it,” he said. “I plan to go another 30 years.” Every morning around 6:30, Mr. Stewart checks his rain gauge out by his house and then heads down to the Market Street Bridge to get the river level reading. He said there is a one hour grace period for him to get the readings and when he is done he calls the National Weather Service in State College and The Progress. “I am not exactly sure how I got started doing this,” Mr. Stewart continued. “Someone just asked me if I wanted to do it and I said yes.”
50 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1969
The Clearfield Area Jaycees are offering $100 in prizes in their annual Christmas lighting contest. A Jaycee committee will tour Clearfield Borough and the surrounding areas of Lawrence Township from 7-11 p.m. between Dec. 22 and Jan. 1 to pick out the best displays. Anyone who thinks their outdoor display may be missed in the tour may contact Ronald Bodle to make sure their home is included.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1944
Class No. 8 of the West Side M.E. Church held its regular monthly meeting at the home of Mrs. Bessie Shearer of West Front Street. The business meeting was in charge of the president, Mrs. John Palmer. Officers were elected for the coming year as follows: Mrs. Russell Shaw, president; Mrs. Edna Carns Shaw, vice-president; Mrs. John Palmer, secretary; Mrs. Mary Helsel, assistant secretary; and Mrs. Lucy Fister, treasurer.