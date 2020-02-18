10 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 2010
During last night’s Clearfield Borough Council meeting, council approved bagging the parking meters on Locust Street from Second to Third streets Monday through Wednesday for a parking review. The parking lot at the corner of Second and Locust streets will be closed for the study. The review is necessary due to the construction of the YMCA, which will eliminate a parking lot, and the new county offices opening in the former Gray Battery Building.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 2000
The Project SUCCESS program is in its first year in the Clearfield area and organizers and students at Clearfield Middle School said it has been a success. The three-year program is funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s 21st Century Community Learning Center. A consortium of seven school districts, in conjunction with Cen-Clear Child Services, applied for the grant for Project SUCCESS.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1970
Tonight’s Clearfield at Curwensville wrestling meet will be telecast on closed circuit TV in the high school auditorium, Curwensville Area High School officials announced this morning. Only the varsity meet at 8 p.m. will be telecast, however, and a general admission fee of 50 cents per person will be charged. The WCPA-FM broadcast of the meet will be tied in with the television coverage, school officials said. Only 800 tickets are available for the meet in Patton Hall and will be sold on a first come, first served basis starting at 5:30 p.m. As soon as all tickets are sold the doors of Patton Hall will be closed. The decision to televise the meet was made because of the expected overflow crowd and the fact that many fans would have to be turned away.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1945
George Sommerville, his daughter, Mrs. Joan Hayes, and her son, Clifford Hayes, all of Greeley, Colorado, and Mrs. Earl Hess of Toledo, Ohio, are visiting this week at the home of Mrs. Alvin Thompson of North Fourth Street, Clearfield. Mrs. Hess and Mr. Sommerville are brother and sister of Mrs. Thompson.