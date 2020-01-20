10 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 2000
Approximately 25 members and guests of the Curwensville Development Corp. gathered at The Smokehouse in Curwensville for the organization’s annual dinner and quarterly meeting. Clearfield County Commissioner Mark McCracken was the guest speaker.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 2000
The Clearfield Chamber of Commerce Board of Governors highlighted its annual reorganizational meeting yesterday, by voting support for the proposed Pennsylvania National Guard training site project in Goshen and Girard townships. Several thousand acres of land are involved in the project, the Chamber board was told, and the economic impact on the area would be significant. The Guard calculates for every soldier training at the base, $85 per day per soldier is pumped into the local economy. Each week, during the summer, between 105 and 200 people, will be in Clearfield County for training. It was noted a public meeting will be held at LeContes Mills in April for the National Guard to present its plans to the local citizens.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1970
Ralph Ventresco was formally named high school principal of the West Branch Area School District last night at the January meeting of the school board. Mr. Ventresco has been acting as high school principal for the past three years following the resignation of the late Burdett Larson.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1945
Mrs. J. Lewis Irwin, president of the Clearfield Cooperative Association, today reminded members that the second concert of the season has been scheduled for 8:45 p. m. Tuesday. The program will be given by the Bary Ensemble.