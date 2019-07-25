10 Years Ago
July 27, 2009
Lawrence Township Wolf Run Industrial Park Authority announced the sale of the industrial park’s speculation building at its quarterly meeting yesterday afternoon. Closing of a deal between Clearfield Foundation and Vision Quality Components was scheduled to follow the meeting, with Vision Quality purchasing the building for $410,000.
20 Years Ago
July 27, 1999
Clearfield County will receive part of $12.9 million allocated statewide to provide emergency cooling assistance to sweltering low-income Pennsylvanians who are at least 65 or who have a special disability. Taking applications for the emergency funds, qualifying recipients and distributing the money will be a multi-agency effort starting with Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, CCAAA executive director John Kordish said yesterday. Further details, including when and where applications will be taken around the county, will be released Friday.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1969
More than 20,000 persons jammed the Driving Park during the weekend for a Fair program that included Frank Sinatra Jr. Saturday and community vesper services last evening. Fair skies and war m weather turned the Driving Park into a beehive of activity yesterday afternoon as throngs gathered to watch the exhibitors prepare for a week at the Fair. Fair officials expressed pleasure with the large crowds, particularly for the vesper services where a large crowd assembled in the grandstand to hear the Rev. Clyde Way, superintendent of the State College District, United Methodist Church.
75 Years Ago
July 27, 1944
The American Legion Band was honored this week with a distinguished service citation by the Music War Council of America in recognition of its outstanding contributions to the war effort through participation in special wartime musical activities it was announced today by Harry T. O’Brien, chairman of the band committee. A certificate symbolizing the honor will be presented by someprominent civic leader at a future public concert, Mr. O’Brien stated, plans of which are being worked out by Allen Rockwell, director of the band.