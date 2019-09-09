10 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 2009
Clearfield has once again earned the Main Street designation from the state, according to Clearfield Borough Mayor Patty Gilliland. The last time Clearfield was able to boast this designation was in 1980, bringing the revitalization of Market Street and several buildings. The program will bring more federal and state funding for improving and revitalizing the downtown. After working for almost two years to meet the program requirements, volunteers of the Clearfield Revitalization Corp. are looking forward to interviewing and hiring a Main Street manager this fall.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1999
Cigarettes were extinguished — permanently — at the Clearfield County Jail Aug. 30 and the first nicotinefree week passed quietly, Warden Sam Lombardo told the county Prison Board yesterday. “It went smoothly, no problems at all. We had a few anxiety attacks but that was to be expected, the warden noted. The board voted in July to make the jail and its surrounding grounds tobacco-free. The policy means that even members of the county hazardous materials team, which houses its truck in a garage behind the jail, can’t smoke during work parties.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1969
Directors of the Clearfield and Curwensville Area School Districts heard a proposal last night for a study by an outside consultant of. the feasibility of raerging the two districts. The possibility of such a merger was suggested last April by Paul Silberblatt, president of the Clearfield Area Board, and the two boards subsequently decided to seek an outside firm to study the proposal. Milton Ferguson, a representative of Better Government Associates of Harrisburg, outlined to the two boards last night his firm’s proposal for such a study. The two boards were meeting together as the Clearfleld County Vocational Technical School Board.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 10, 1944
Recent callers and guests at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Wilson in Bigler included Mr. and Mrs. Jack Wilson and daughter, Sandra, of Lemont; Mrs. E.E. Orcutt and granddaughter of Clearfield; Mr. and Mrs. Frank Breuninger of Coatesville; Mr. and Mrs. George Aughenbaugh of Cherry Tree and their daughter Miss Julia Aughenbaugh of Lock Haven; and Mr. and Mrs Fred Vonmoss of Catawissi.