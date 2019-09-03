10 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 2009
The Clearfield County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet and awards ceremony on Oct. 8 at Lawrence Hall in Clearfield with a social hour beginning at 5 p.m. All Clearfield chamber members as well as the public are invited to attend. This year’s banquet will revolve around a baseball theme as the guest speaker for the night will be Howie Bedell, former Major League Baseball outfielder for the Milwaukee Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, who was born in Clearfield.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1999
Water rationing has ended for customers of the Croft Water Supply Association. A well has been added to the water system for the community of 26 households through an emergency public water supply permit issued through the state Department of Environmental Protection, said Jo Ann McCracken, water association board director and treasurer. She emphasized the water may not be used for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1969
A light plane carrying two Texas men made a safe landing at the Clearfield Airport last night after dark on a runway lighted by automobile headlights. A low ceiling prevented a landing at Mid-State Airport, near Philipsburg — which was their original destination — and they were diverted to Clearfield. Although the Clearfield Airport is equipped with landing lights, it was closed at the time. The plane reportedly circled the area a number of times and motorists, sensing it may be in trouble, and drove to the airport. Witnesses estimated 15 to 20 automobiles lined the runway to guide the craft down safely. The pilot and his passenger were not identified.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1944
Anticipating the possibility of an early victory over Germany, Burgess R.H. Lucas today urged residents of Clearfield to plan to keep their celebrating within reasonable bounds when the good news arrives. The burgess said he recalled the enthusiasm with which the news of the armistice was greeted in 1918 and while he agreed that Germany’s capitulation in World War II would be good reason for rejoicing, he pointed out that in celebrating the latter event people should have regard for the safety of other’s lives and property.