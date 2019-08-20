10 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 2009
Clearfield Borough Council continued to work on its current construction projects and got ready for a new one at its meeting last night. For its latest project, council voted to accept $3.5 million in grant funding from the state for additional storm sewer work. It is a 100 percent grant and will pay for the entire cost of the project. The grant is from the state’s H20 fund and will be used to replace storm sewers in various sections of the borough. The latest list of streets where storm sewers will be replaced includes Arnold Avenue, Chester Street, Cumberland Street, Stadium Drive, Southwest Third, South Third, Paddock Drive and East Locust. However, this list could change if additional problems are discovered, Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1999
The show must go on, and on it went last night at Curwensville’s Irvin Park. The area greeted a long-awaited downpour which paused for the equally long-awaited Irvin Park Bandshell dedication by Curwensville’s General Federation of Woman’s Club members. Rousing marches and Dixieland jazz tunes by the Grampian Community Band welcomed over 100 people to the park as the rain slowed to a drizzle. Ginny Bliss, community improvement chairperson of GFWC, thanked the residents and friends of Curwensville for being the driving force in the construction of the bandshell.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1969
Clearfield Borough Council waited until almost the end of its hour-long session last night to pass the most important motion of the meeting — to ban parking on South Second Street from Leavy Avenue to the Point as soon as paving of the parallel Healey Avenue is completed. Parking is now prohibited on the block-long section except on Sundays when parishioners of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church have been permitted to park on one side of the street during the hours where Mass is held in the church.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1944
Clearfield Borough Council approved the installation of stop signs at its meeting last night as recommended by the public safety committee, which had made a study of traffic conditions resulting from the closing of the Second Street bridge to motor vehicle traffic. The report of the committee was made by its chairman, Roy E. Wise. The group recommends that signs be placed on East Pine and East Locust at the intersection of these streets with Front Street, and on Water Street at Market. On the West Side, a stop sign is to be placed on William Street where it joins Weaver near Market and on Gulich at Market.